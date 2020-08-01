Cubs slip past Indians for first place in Waverly LL standings.

WAVERLY — The Williams Ford Cubs slipped past the Bradford Hospitality Indians into first place Tuesday after rallying from a 4-2 deficit to hand the Indians their first loss of the season.
The Cubs improved to 6-1 with the win and the Indians fell to 4-1. rounding out the standings, the New Image Pirates are 2-3; the Tomasso’s Restaurant and Golf Course Blue Jays are 2-4; and the Naglee Moving & Storage Angels stand at 0-5.
Tuesday
Williams Ford Cubs 9, Bradford Hospitality Indians 5
The Cubs slipped past the Indians with a five-run fifth inning barrage.
Kohen Hugo led off the inning with a base hit and scored on a hard-hit error off the bat of Matthias Welles. Nathan Kellogg stroked an RBI double to tie the game and scored on an error off the bat of Tristan Campbell. Back-to-back singles by Eric Lewis and Eli Tenny load the bases. An error allowed both Campbell and Lewis to score, closing out the scoring in the inning.
The Indians got to within 7-5 in the bottom of the inning, but the Cubs added two more runs in the top of the sixth to seal the deal.
The Cubs rapped out 10 hits, led by Kellogg, who had two doubles and single with one RBI and two runs. Kohen Hugo added a single, a double, a run and one RBI and Tenny had two singles and a run.
Also for the Cubs, Welles had a single, one RBI and two runs, Lewis had a single and a run; Brayden Robbins had a single; and Campbell had one RBI and two runs scored.
Welles started on the mound for the Cubs, allowing six hits, two walks and four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings with 11 strikeouts. Lewis struck out the only batter he faced and Tenny fanned all three batters he faced in the sixth.
Hogan Shaw paced the Indians’ offense with a double, two singles, a run and one RBI. Ben Shaw added a single, a double and three runs; Griffin Walter added a double and three RBIs; and Jack Pipher scored a run.
Hogan Shaw started on the hill for the Indians and allowed nine hits, a walk and seven runs — just one of which was earned — with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Pipher finished up allowing a hit and two unearned runs in 2/3 of an inning.
Monday
Tomasso’s Restaurant and Golf Course Blue Jays 17, New Image Pirates 6
The Blue Jays put 12 runs on the board in the third inning and that was basically the ball game against the Pirates in Monday’s Waverly Little League “A” contest.
The Blue Jays sent 15 batters to the plate in an inning that was fueled by hits from Cooper Robinson, Charan Venkataswamy, Brandon Bennett and Rylan Yeakel.
Robinson added a triple to his single, delivered two RBIs and scored four times atop the Blue Jays’ lineup; and Lucas Pradun also had a single and scored twice.
Karson Sipley had three RBIs and two walks; Venkataswamy had two RBIs and two runs; Yeakel had three RBIs and a run; Bennett finished with two RBIs and a run.
In addition, Derek Johnson had two runs; and Alex McQuay, Jaiden Heinzleman and Caden Vanderhoof scored once each for the Blue Jays.
Robinson pitched the first two innings for the Blue Jays and allowed one hit and a walk, striking out five.
Yeakel came on to pitch the last two innings of the four-inning game and gave up seven hits and five earned runs with one strikeout.
For the Pirates, Andrew Larrabee had two hits and three RBIs and Brendan Cooke added a single, a double and a run.
Also, Bryce LaForest had a single, two RBIs and a run; Shea Davidson had a triple; Connor Davidson had a double, an RBI and two runs; Peyton Robinson had a single and a run; and Haley Larrabee scored a run.
Connor Davidson, Robinson, Andrew Larrabee and Cooke did the pitching for the Pirates.
