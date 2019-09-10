Athens rolls past Sayre
Athens’ Abby Sindoni (left), above battling Sayre’s Maddie LaManna for a free ball, scored the 50th goal of her high school career later in the contest.

 Dave Post/Morning Times

ATHENS — The Wildcats’ game against Sayre wasn’t particularly close, but Athens had one major highlight for the day.

Athens rolled to a 10-0 girls soccer win over Sayre on Tuesday. The highlight came when Abby Sindoni cracked the 50-goal barrier on the second goal of her four-goal, one assist afternoon.

Hannah Walker added two goals with Hannah Blackman, Emma Roe, Krysta Manning and Ally Thoman adding one each. Haley Chambers had two assists for the Lady Wildcats and Blackman matched Sindoni with an assist.

Madelyn Joslyn stopped all three shots she saw.

