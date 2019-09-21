TIOGA CENTER – Any questions about where the Tioga volleyball program were answered Thursday as the Lady Tigers completed a sweep of the Lady Wolverines.

Tioga rolled to set wins of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-13.

Chloe Bellis paced Tioga by packaging 13 assists, 10 kills, six digs and a block. Bri Rossi had 14 digs and two kills; Giovanna Rossi added eight points with four on aces, seven kills and seven digs; Julia Bellis packaged six digs with four points; and Emme Hall had six kills and a block.

Also for the Lady Tigers, Madison Macumber had three assists and two digs; Mary Taylor had three digs; and Allyson Chapman chipped in two digs.

Chloe Croft led Waverly with 12 digs and 10 assists. Paige Lewis added 13 digs and four kills; Morgan Adams packaged five kills with three blocks; and Adriannah Clinton finished with eight points and seven digs.

JV: Tioga picked up a 2-0 sweep in the JV match.

Set scores were 25-19 and 25-15.

On Monday, Waverly will host Edison and Tioga will visit S-VE.

Sayre 3, Wyalusing 2

SAYRE – The Lady Redskins won the first, fourth and ultimately fifth sets to win a marathon match against Wyalusing’s Lady Rams, 3-2 on Thursday.

Sayre won the opener 25-23. Down 2-1 after Wyalusing won the second set 25-17 and the third 25-19, Sayre forced a fifth-set tiebreaker with a 25-12 win in the fourth set.

Sayre took the fifth set 15-13 to get the win.

Maddie Dutra led the Redskins with 12 kills and added four points, two aces and a block. Lexi Post added eight points and seven digs; Emily Brion had eight points and six digs; Maddie Wilson contributed seven kills and two digs; Gabby Randall had six kills and a block; and Hannah Garrity wound up with two digs.

JV: Wyalusing won the JV match 25-17 and 25-18.

Sayre will play at Williamson on Tursday.

Newark Valley 3, Spencer-Van Etten 0

SPENCER – After rolling in the first set 25-6, Newark Valley won the next two sets 25-23 and 25-22 to complete the IAC sweep on Thursday.

Sam Deppe led the way for the Lady Panthers with eight assists and five digs. Lizzie Graham had four kills and three digs; Lydia Diboun added five digs and Daisy Vallely notched two digs, two assists and a kill.

Also for S-VE, Ashleigh Morais and Sophia Dutra netted two digs, two kills and an ace each, and Emily Jones had two kills and a dig.

S-VE will host Tioga at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

