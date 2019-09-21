TIOGA CENTER – Any questions about where the Tioga volleyball program were answered Thursday as the Lady Tigers completed a sweep of the Lady Wolverines.
Tioga rolled to set wins of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-13.
Chloe Bellis paced Tioga by packaging 13 assists, 10 kills, six digs and a block. Bri Rossi had 14 digs and two kills; Giovanna Rossi added eight points with four on aces, seven kills and seven digs; Julia Bellis packaged six digs with four points; and Emme Hall had six kills and a block.
Also for the Lady Tigers, Madison Macumber had three assists and two digs; Mary Taylor had three digs; and Allyson Chapman chipped in two digs.
Chloe Croft led Waverly with 12 digs and 10 assists. Paige Lewis added 13 digs and four kills; Morgan Adams packaged five kills with three blocks; and Adriannah Clinton finished with eight points and seven digs.
JV: Tioga picked up a 2-0 sweep in the JV match.
Set scores were 25-19 and 25-15.
On Monday, Waverly will host Edison and Tioga will visit S-VE.
Sayre 3, Wyalusing 2
SAYRE – The Lady Redskins won the first, fourth and ultimately fifth sets to win a marathon match against Wyalusing’s Lady Rams, 3-2 on Thursday.
Sayre won the opener 25-23. Down 2-1 after Wyalusing won the second set 25-17 and the third 25-19, Sayre forced a fifth-set tiebreaker with a 25-12 win in the fourth set.
Sayre took the fifth set 15-13 to get the win.
Maddie Dutra led the Redskins with 12 kills and added four points, two aces and a block. Lexi Post added eight points and seven digs; Emily Brion had eight points and six digs; Maddie Wilson contributed seven kills and two digs; Gabby Randall had six kills and a block; and Hannah Garrity wound up with two digs.
JV: Wyalusing won the JV match 25-17 and 25-18.
Sayre will play at Williamson on Tursday.
Newark Valley 3, Spencer-Van Etten 0
SPENCER – After rolling in the first set 25-6, Newark Valley won the next two sets 25-23 and 25-22 to complete the IAC sweep on Thursday.
Sam Deppe led the way for the Lady Panthers with eight assists and five digs. Lizzie Graham had four kills and three digs; Lydia Diboun added five digs and Daisy Vallely notched two digs, two assists and a kill.
Also for S-VE, Ashleigh Morais and Sophia Dutra netted two digs, two kills and an ace each, and Emily Jones had two kills and a dig.
S-VE will host Tioga at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.