OWEGO — The Waverly girls swimming team will be well represented at Saturday’s Section IV Class B Championships after four individuals and three relay squads qualified for the championship finals at Wednesday’s preliminary round.
Lourden Benjamin qualified for the championship finals in both the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke. She was sixth in the 200 IM with a time of two minutes, 29.31 seconds and placed seventh in the 100 backstroke with a 1:07.63.
Willow Sharpsteen placed sixth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:08.64, and Delaney Vascoe qualified in the 200 IM with a seventh-place finish in 2:31.47.
The Waverly 200 yard medley relay team of Benjamin, Vascoe, Sharpsteen and Maggie Whitley finished fifth in 2:08.32 to punch their ticket to the championship finals.
In the 200 free relay, Benjamin, Sophia Desisti, Whitley and Sharpsteen placed fifth with a time of 1:54.14 to earn a trip to the finals.
Waverly’s 400 free relay team of Mara Callear, Mackenzie Nichols, Vascoe and Desisti finished sixth in 4:28.95 to qualify.
Waverly will have several swimmers competing in the consolation finals on Saturday with Desisti (9th in 200 free), Vascoe (10th in 100 breaststroke), Sharpsteen (11th in 200 IM), Whitley (13th in 100 free) and Callear (14th in 500 free). Swimmers placing ninth through 16th on Wednesday qualified for the consolation finals.
Saturday’s meet will start at 2 p.m. at Watkins Glen High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.