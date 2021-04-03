OWEGO — Waverly and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor made the short trip across the county to the Owego Invite Friday and turned in some solid performances.
“The invitational was completed in three waves due to COVID restrictions, in which the times and places were compiled at the end,” explained Waverly Coach Nate Culver. “The weather was extremely inclement from relentlessly cold wind. I am very proud of our boys and girls for pushing through the physical and mental challenges of such conditions against excellent competition.”
On the boys’ side, Corning totaled 24 points to win with ease over second place Vestal, which had 71 points, and Horseheads, third with 73 points.
Owego and Newark Valley rounded out the top five teams with 139 and 156 points, respectively. Waverly finished seventh with 181 points and S-VEC was ninth with 260 points.
Waverly’s Collin Wright came home in third place out of a field of 118 runners in the boys’ meet with a time of sevventeen minutes, 22 seconds.
Teammates Nate Ackley finished 35th with a time of 19:41 and Matt Atanasoff finished in 20:42 to take 48th.
Slao scoring for Waverly’s boys were Gavin Schillmoeller, 56th in 21:20 and Liam Wright, 86th in 23:45. One place from being in the scoring five for the Wolverines was Brayden Hurd, 87th with a time of 23:46.
John Garrison was 39th overall to lead SVEC with a time of 20:03. Zach Watson, 72nd in 22:47; Isaac Lindridge, 75th in 23:04; Alex Cox, 78th overall in 23:14 and Ben Dizer, 92nd overall in 24:13 rounded out the scorers for the Eagles.
Neither Waverly nor SVEC had a complete girls squad, but there were a few good finishes.
For Waverly, Harper Minaker ran the course in 22:45 for 16th place and teammate Elizabeth Vaughn was 33rd in 25:20.
For SVEC, Jenna O’Connell placed 42nd with a time of 27:16; Mya Marsh crossed the line in 50th with a time of 29:00; Olivia Bennett was 60th in 32:39 and Bri Schweitzer wound up 63rd in 33:11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.