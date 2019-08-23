SPENCER — Last summer, Matthew Byrne and James Sutherlin were battling it out for the starting quarterback job for the Spencer-Van Etten/Candor football team.
This year, they are both firmly in their positions — Byrne at QB and Sutherlin at running back — and they are focused on making some noise in 2019.
“Last year at this time, they were competing with each other for a quarterback spot. We eventually found roles for each of them, so they can kind of settle in to where they are going to be,” said second-year SVEC coach Mike Chaffee. “They have really taken ownership of their roles now and they are continuing to grow. Without having to compete with each other, now they are working together and making each other better each and every day.”
Both Byrne and Sutherlin described last year’s QB battle as friendly and competitive.
“It was great. We were pushing each other to get the position,” Sutherlin said.
“It was a good, healthy competition — nobody spited each other,” added Byrne.
Sutherlin felt it was the right decision to give Byrne the QB job and give him a chance to shine at another position.
“I thought it was good for our team because that’s his strong suit, and I can see the field way better at running back,” Sutherlin said.
Byrne had a solid 2018 season with nearly 1,500 passing yards in just six games. Now with a year under his belt, the junior QB believes he’s prepared for a big year.
“I put some work in the weight room and tried to get some work on the field, so I think I’ve grown quite a lot since last year,” Byrne said.
Chaffee agreed with his junior signal caller.
“He’s really coming along. His confidence has grown. He’s had a great summer working out, and he’s kind of hit the ground running here at camp so far. He’s looking really good right now. We’re expecting big things from him this year,” Chaffee said.
Chaffee has been impressed with Byrne’s mindset heading into the season.
“His growth has been tremendous to see. The maturity that he’s had with another year, but he’s going to continue to grow. He’s a real smart kid who analyzes everything. He’s his biggest critic of all, so he’s always looking for ways to get better and doing everything he can to improve himself,” said Chaffee.
Sutherlin believes his time at quarterback last year helps him as a running back.
“I think it’s a great experience to play all the positions because then you know what other people have to do and you can teach them,” Sutherlin said.
Chaffee believes Sutherlin is poised for a breakout season.
“He’s a guy that we can put anywhere on the field and he’ll be successful for us. His main role this year will probably be out of the backfield, but we can spread him out and move him around. He’s versatile. He’s athletic. He’s smart. He’s driven. We’re expecting a big year out of him,” Chaffee said.
Byrne is certainly happy to have Sutherlin behind him in the backfield.
“He brings just sheer athleticism. He’s intelligent on the field — he knows what to do,” said Byrne. “It’s huge having that versatile backbone (on the team). You can guarantee yards if you give it to him.”
Both Byrne and Sutherlin are hoping to have huge years on the field, but they are more worried about winning football games than putting up numbers.
“I’m not shooting for stats. I just want to get wins on the board, and I’ll do whatever the team needs,” said Byrne.
“As a team, (we are) hoping to go undefeated and beat every team if we can,” added Sutherlin.
