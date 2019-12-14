WAVERLY – Tioga and Waverly hooked up Thursday in the house that’s home to both.
Led by Rachel Houseknect and Mackenzie Plouse, Waverly’s Lady Wolverines rolled to a sweep of the Lady Tigers.
The boys’ match ended in a 2-2 draw with Tioga winning two of the games by a total of five pins.
Boys
Tioga 2, Waverly 2
Tioga won the first game by one pin and the third by four pins to earn the split.
The Tigers won the opener 863-962 and the third game 891-887.
In between, Waverly won the second game 1,013-921 and took the point for total pinfall 2,862-2,775.
Waverly’s Zach Vanderpool had the day’s highest score with a 656 forged on scores of 252, 234 and 170. His teammate Cody Blackwell threw a 226 in the middle game of a 600 seriees.
Also for Waverly, Derrick Canfield rolled a 206 in the middle game of a 569; Matt Mauersberg opened his 536 with a 185; Ashton Pritchard had a high game of 176 in the middle of a 501; and Richard Stevens finished with a 418.
Rocco Fariello threw a team-high 224 in the third game of a 600 series; Kolton Pond started with a 204 and followed that with a 224 in a 585 set; and Dylan Slater’s 567 opened with a 205.
Also for Tioga, Jarrett Myers had a 534 that began with a 217; Gage Cain had a best game of 170 at the end of his 480; and Frank Chapman ended the day with a 405.
Girls
Waverly 4, Tioga 0
Tioga shot some decent scores, but the Lady Wolverines had a little too much firepower for the Lady Tigers.
Waverly won the games 941-682, 769-654 and 794-613 to take the total pinfall point 2,504-1,946.
Leading the way for Waverly was Rachel Houseknecht, who opened with a 223 and closed with a 173 on the way to a 562. Mackenzie Plouse added a 520 that included an opening 184 that was followed by a 179.
Shantilly Decker started her afternoon with a 178 and finished with a 494; Sadie VanAllen’s 465 started with a 187; Victoria Houseknecht had a 448 with a high of 159; and Megan Lee rolled a 337.
Bailey Elston led the way for Tioga by opening her 449 with a 172, and Mackenzie Macumber had a high game of 174 in the middle of her 429 series.
Also for Tioga, Destini Sweet had a 377; BobbiJo Tarbox had a 362; Caroline Chapman rolled a 315; and Cassie Burney wound up with a 307.
