The Athens volleyball team won its match against Wyalusing 3-1 on Wednesday night.
“(We) figured it out after a tough loss to NEB,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “Volleyball is quite the mental game.”
Athens won the first game 25-14.
After dropping the second game 25-21, the Wildcats won the next two 25-14 and 25-12.
Kayleigh Miller had a strong performance with 24 assists, three kills, five aces and four digs for the Wildcats.
“As always Kayleigh Miller, and Taylor Field kept the team moving. Kayleigh ran great offers,” Hanson said. “Taylor Field is not going to let the ball touch the ground, awesome to watch!
Field had 11 digs in the match.
Leah Liechty led the team with 12 kills and Kylee Jayne was not far behind with 10.
Jenny Ryan also added 10 assists and six kills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.