Wildcats can't hold off Vikings

TOWANDA — Allentown Catholic Central is one of those programs you really don’t want to see as a first-round opponent in the state playoffs.
Yet, that was the opponent Athens’ Lady Wildcats had to face Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats stayed with the Vikings for a while, but in the end Allentown Catholic Central emerged with a 41-15 win to end the Wildcats’ season at 22-6.
“I told the girls at the end of the game that I think, for the first time all year long, we played a team that was better defensively than we were,” said Athens Coach Brian Miller. “We pride ourselves on playing good half-court man-to-man defense and outrebounding teams on the defensive end and limiting their shots. It looked like our big brother in the mirror there. That’s the best team we’ve played all year long, especially on the defensive end.”
Miller also praised his team’s defensive effort.
“If you told me that at the end of the game we were going to hold them to 41 points, I’d take that figuring we’d score anywhere from 35 to 45 like we have all year long,” he said. “I don’t think we were intimidated. I don’t think we played bad, I just think that they played better. They played to their strength — half-court defense — and we didn’t make enough shots. That’s how they win games.”
The only tie came at 2-2 when Caydence Macik took a feed from Rachel Stephens and scored in the opening minutes.
The Vikings got a little separation when Emily Vaughn nailed an early three. The Vikings built their lead to 11-2 before Athens began reeling them back in.
A Kayleigh Miller trey near the end of the first and another one early in the second quarter made it 13-8 Vikings. That was the high-water mark for the Wildcats, though, as the Vikings pressed their advantage to 19-8. Miller hit another three for Athens, but Vaughn answered as the Vikings took a 24-12 lead into the locker room for halftime.
The second half was all Vikings as the third-place team from District 11 held Athens to one field goal and three total points in the half.
“There are tears, but they’re tears of joy that they had a great season,” said Coach Miller. “I’m proud of them. It was a great year. They went 22-6 and they did a great job.”
For Allentown Central Catholic, Julia Roth had eight of her game-high 12 points in the third quarter; Vaughn ended the game with 11 points and four steals; and Isabel Martinez had nine points and five rebounds.
Kayleigh Miller led Athens’ offense with nine points, and Haley Barry ended with four points.
