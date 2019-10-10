Wolverines fall to Cardinals

Cardinals spikers rally past Waverly
WAVERLY — Waverly won two of the first three sets, but Newark Valley rallied to win the last two and the match in IAC volleyball Wednesday night.
Waviery won the opener 25-22 and the third set 25-22.
Newark Valley, which won the second set 25-21, won the fourth set 25-20 and the fifth set 26-24.
As usual, five-set matches produce some big numbers.
For Waverly, Morgan Adams had 16 points, 10 kills and four blocks; Paige Lewis added 17 digs, 15 points, nine kills and six blocks; and Adrianna Clinton packaged 15 digs with 13 points and eight aces.
Also for Waverly, 8-4 on the season, Chloe Croft had 25 assists and 19 digs; Maddy Goodwin had 13 points and 10 digs; Sidney Tomasso had 10 digs and seven points; and Aryan Peters had 15 digs.
Emma Graves led Newark Valley with 20 kills and five blocks; Allie Woodward had 24 assists and four kills; Jordan Stiffer had 36 digs; and Libby Northrup had 17 digs and two kills.
JV: Newark Valley took the JV match 2-1.
Waverly, 7-5, won the opener 25-20, but Newark Valley rebounded to win the second set 25-9 and the third 25-17.
Kennedy Harriman packaged six points, four assists and four digs for Waverly. Teammates Paighten Streeter and Taylor Hall had six points each and Sydney Nierstadt had four kills.
Waverly will play at Newfield, Friday
Canton 3, Sayre 1
SAYRE — Canton won the first two sets 25-12 and 25-19.
Just when it looked like the Warriors may sweep the Redskins on Sayre’s home court, the host team won the third set 25-19.
The uprising seemed to get the Warriors in gear as Canton won the fourth set 25-5 to end the match.
Emily Brion recorded five kills with Gabbi Randall adding four kills and Madeline Wilson adding two kills.
In addition, Gia Quatrini had nine service points and Julia Boyle added seven assists.
JV: Canton swept Sayre 2-0 in the JV match winning the sets 25-12 and 25-21.
