WAVERLY — The Waverly boys basketball team is back in the win column after dropping three straight, defeating Owego 61-48 on Thursday night.
“I am very happy with the way our team came together tonight and played as a unit on both sides of the ball,” Waverly head coach Lou Judson said. “We expected it to be a physical matchup going against the size and speed of them, but I feel like we did a good job containing them and I like how we drove the ball and got to the free throw line.”
Owego is tall, fast and did not shy away from setting the tempo early on. The action flew up and down the court testing both defenses.
Waverly did not shoot the ball in their similar lights out fashion, but did enough to lock up the game 14-14 heading into the second quarter.
Joey Tomasso broke out in the second quarter for the Wolverines. Tomasso scored eight of his 17 total points and found most of his success driving to the rim and getting to the free throw line.
Tomasso, well known for his three point shooting ability, proved he is making strides in other areas of the game, like a willingness to take the ball to the rack.
It was a balanced scoring effort for the Wolverines. Davis Croft and Aidan Westbrook both scored nine points, Ryan Lambert scored eight points, and Brennan Traub scored seven.
Owego is led by a towering duo of brothers. Joe Bangel scored 10 points and his brother John scored nine. If there were fans, John would of mustered a stunned reaction from the Waverly faithful, as he easily slammed one home on a fast break.
Waverly led 27-24 at the half, and the tide could of shifted in either way at that point. Westbrook, inspired on both ends of the floor in the third quarter, scoring six points as part of the 20 the Wolverines scored in the third, putting the game out of reach.
“I was very impressed with Westbrook,” Judson said. “I feel like he had a great game and was good on both ends of the floor.”
Waverly is back in action tonight, hosting Notre Dame at 5:30 p.m.
Spencer Van Etten 59, Notre Dame 34
ELMIRA— The S-VE boys basketball team defeated Notre Dame 59-34 on Thursday night in Elmira.
James Sutherlin led all scorers with 26 points for the Eagles. Matthew Byrne scored 11 points and Tyler Doster scored eight.
It was a neck-and-neck affair in the opening frame of action. Byrne scored two from beyond the arc, but the Crusaders hit two three-pointers as well, tying the game at 11 heading into the second quarter.
Sutherlin took over the game starting in the second quarter. He scored 10 points in the quarter. Most of which came from the charity stripe, as Sutherlin was fouled three times.
The Eagle scored 16 points in the second quarter compared to just two from the Crusaders. Sutherlin outdid himself in the third quarter, scoring 11 points as part of a 20 point outburst by the Eagles in the quarter.
Notre Dame only scored seven points in the third quarter, quelling any attempt at working its way back into the game. SV-E is back in action Saturday, traveling to face Waverly at 1 p.m.
