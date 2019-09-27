ATHENS — The Andy Rickert Memorial has been giving scholarships to baseball players and golfers the last few years, while also providing funds to renovate the infield at the Athens High School baseball field last year.
The tradition of giving back to his alma mater will continue for years to come thanks to a pair of fundraisers held in Andy’s honor over the past few months.
The first was a golf tournament held in August at Tioga Downs Golf Course. There were 28 teams of two that played in the two-day tournament. The main sponsors for the tournament were Pride & Joy Childcare, Waverly Pharmacy, Gannon Associates and Athens Township Benevolent Association.
The golf tournament raised $7,500 for the Andy Rickert Memorial, which is named in honor of the 1988 graduate of Athens High who passed away after a courageous battle with a brain tumor in 2016.
On Saturday, Sept. 7, the group held a cornhole tournament in Andy’s honor. There were 36 teams competing in the event as well as other friends and family there supporting the cause.
The cornhole tournament raised $2,600 for the memorial, which also sponsors a family at Christmas and routinely buys equipment for Athens baseball and golf teams or individual athletes who need help.
The 4th Annual Andy Rickert Memorial Golf Tournament will be at Shepard Hills and is scheduled for August 8, 2020. Next year’s event will be a one-day tournament with the tee time set for 1:30 p.m. and dinner to follow.
