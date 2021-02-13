North Section Individual Champions
2020
106: Isaac Landis (Canton)
113: Gavin Bradley (Athens)
120: Sheldon Seymour (Troy)
126: Nick Woodruff (Wyalusing)
132: Hayden Ward (Canton)
138: Colbrin Nolan (Wyalusing)
145: Nathan Higley (Sullivan County)
152: Logan Newton (Wyalusing)
160: Bryant Green (Towanda)
170: Timmy Ward (Canton)
182: Alex West (Athens)
195: Garrett Storch (Canton)
220: Trevor Williams (Canton)
285: Dawson Brown (Northeast Bradford)
2019
106: Sheldon Seymour (Troy)
113: Liam Goodrich (Jersey Shore)
120: Jacob Bruyn (Wyalusing)
126: Matthew Carpenter (Williamson)
132: Nathan Higley (Sullivan County)
138: Gabe Packer (Jersey Shore)
145: Preston Rogers (Towanda)
152: Isaac Cory (Troy)
160: Cooper Mosier (Towanda)
170: David Galasso (Athens)
182: Hunter O’Connor (Jersey Shore)
195: Clay Green (Towanda)
220: Jackson Chilson (Wyalusing)
285: Dawson Brown (Northeast Bradford)
2018
106: Sheldon Seymour (Troy)
113: Darren Schum (Wyalusing)
120: Logan Newton (Wyalusing)
126: A.J. Burkhart (Athens)
132: Chris Horton (Athens)
138: Lukas O’Connor (Wyalusing)
145: Mackey Gleckner (Canton)
152: Cooper Mosier (Towanda)
160: Creighton Edsell (Wyalusing)
170: Ed Mapes (Wyalusing)
182: Tyler Devonshire (Northeast Bradford)
195: Jackson Chilson (Wyalusing)
220: Dawson Brown (Northeast Bradford)
285: Justin Kriner (North Penn-Liberty)
2017
106: Sheldon Seymour (Troy)
113: Austin Burkhart (Athens)
120: Chris Horton (Athens)
126: Brock Horton (Athens)
132: Brian Courtney (Athens)
138: Luke Yonkin (Wyalusing)
145: Gage Cannavino (Athens)
152: Kaidon Winters (Athens)
160: Creighton Edsell (Wyalusing)
170: Ed Mapes (Wyalusing)
182: Zach Zimmerman (Troy)
195: Mike Wilcox (Wyalusing)
220: Kaleb Smith (Wellsboro)
285: Dawson Otis (Wyalusing)
2016
106: Chris Horton (Athens)
113: Nate Nordin (Sayre)
120: Brock Horton (Athens)
126: Brian Courtney (Athens)
132: Josh Haley (Wyalusing)
138: Creighton Edsell (Wyalusing)
145: Collin Edsell (Wyalusing)
152: Denton Porter (Wyalusing)
160: Charlie Andrews (North Penn-Liberty)
170: Dayton Wickwire (Towanda)
182: Zach Zimmerman (Troy)
195: Mike Wilcox (Wyalusing)
220: Roger Horton (Athens)
285: Dawson Otis (Wyalusing)
2015
106: Dennis Route (Canton)
113: Luke Yonkin (Wyalusing)
120: Brian Courtney (Athens)
126: Dalton Revels (Troy)
132: Creighton Edsell (Wyalusing)
138: Collin Edsell (Wyalusing)
145: Denton Porter (Wyalusing)
152: Dayton Wickwiire (Towanda)
160: Justin Haley (Wyalusing)
170: Nick Stephani (Troy)
182: Zach Zimmerman (Troy)
195: Tyler Cole (Canton)
220: Dylan Otis (Wyalusing)
285: Dawson Otis (Wyalusing)
2014
106: Brian Courtney (Athens)
113: Ethan Calkins (Troy)
120: Tyrus Hamblin (Williamson)
126: Shawn Nitcznski (Sullivan County)
132: Collin Edsell (Wyalusing)
138: Trevor McWhorter (Williamson)
145: Billy Barnes (Williamson)
152: Justin Sheets (Towanda)
160: Nick Stephani (Troy)
170: Justin Griffith (Wyalusing)
182: Dalton Claupein (Towanda)
195: Garrett Wesneski (Canton)
220: Dylan Otis (Wyalusing)
285: Garrett Pratt (Towanda)
2013
106: Kyle Blascak (Towanda)
113: Ethan Calkins (Troy)
120: Collin Edsell (Wyalusing)
126: Logan Everett (Williamson)
132: Trevor McWhorter (Williamson)
138: Nick Bruce (Troy)
145: Billy Barnes (Williamson)
152: Nick Stephani (Troy)
160: Kyle Post (Sayre)
170: Rexford Hunter (Williamson)
182: Dakoatah Manning (Towanda)
195: Chad Daugherty (Wellsboro)
220: Dylan Otis (Wyalusing)
285: Dalton Chilson (Wyalusing)
2012
106: Tyrus Hamblin (Williamson)
113: Brandon Kelley (Wyalusing)
120: Logan Everett (Williamson)
126: Billy Barnes (Williamson)
132: Ryan Hart (Wyalusing)
138: Zack Green (Northeast)
145: Joe Champluvier (Wyalusing)
152: Zack Ripic (Towanda)
160: Tyler Fenton (Wyalusing)
170: Dan Frankenfield (Wyalusing
182: Anthony Clark (Wyalusing)
195: Chad Daugherty (Wellsboro)
220: Nathan Stettler (North Penn)
285: Nathan Kriner (North Penn)
2011
103: Logan Everett (Williamson)
112: Trevor McWhorter (Williamson)
119: Braden Calkins (Troy)
125: Cody Wheeler (Towanda)
130: Ryan Hart (Wyalusing)
135: Caleb Willey (Towanda)
140: Joe Champluvier (Wyalusing)
145: Zack Ripic (Towanda)
152: Jake Clemens (Wellsboro)
160: Tyler Stettler (North Penn)
171: Mike Cobb (Wyalusing)
189: RJ Forbes (Towanda)
215: Nathan Stettler (North Penn)
285: Aaron Schultz (Towanda)
2010
103: Logan Everett (Williamson)
112: Cody Wheeler (Towanda)
119: Braden Calkins (Troy)
125: Ben Knecht (Athens)
130: Ryan Hart (Wyalusing)
135: Joe Champluvier (Wyalusing)
140: Matt Courtney (Athens)
145: Garrett Russell (Athens)
152: Mike Testen (Athens)
160: Mike Cobb (Wyalusing)
171: Mike Clark (Wyalusing)
189: Travis Chesla (Towanda)
215: Todd Hall (Athens)
285: Pete Champluvier (Wyalusing)
2009
103: Cody Wheeler (Towanda)
112: David White (Athens)
119: Zane McClaskey (Wyalusing)
125: Derek Leiby (Troy)
130: Matt Courtney (Athens)
135: Aaron Kenyon (Wyalusing)
140: Garrett Russell (Athens)
145: Taylor Woznicki (Wyalusing)
152: Beau Parker (Troy)
160: Mike Cobb (Wyalusing)
171: Jared Boor (Troy)
189: Darin Rockwell (Towanda)
215: Jesse Chesla (Towanda)
285: Travis Chesla (Towanda)
2008
103: David White (Athens)
112: Alan Blaisure (Wyalusing)
119: Zane McClaskey (Wyalusing)
125: Derek Leiby (Troy)
130: AJ Serrano (Troy)
135: Richie Villanti (Sayre)
140: Caleb Vanderpool (Towanda)
145: Steven Segar (Troy)
152: Zach Cerrone (Wellsboro)
160: Garrett Morgan (Athens)
171: Jake Lamphere (Towanda)
189: Jesse Chesla (Towanda)
215: Zack Tedesco (Troy)
285: Tyler Crawford (Wyalusing)
2007
103: David White (Athens)
112: Dustin Logan (Towanda)
119: Logan Weed (Troy)
125: Kyle Leljedal (Towanda)
130: Mike Testen (Athens)
135: Caleb Vanderpool (Towanda)
140: Mike Maurer (Towanda)
145: Steven Seager (Troy)
152: Chad Sindoni (Athens)
160: Garrett Morgan (Athens)
171: Alex Chaffee (Northeast)
189: Tyler Crawford (Wyalusing)
215: Darin Rockwell (Towanda)
275: Joe Brink (Wyalusing)
2006
103: Zane McClaskey (Wyalusing)
112: Devon Leiby (Troy)
119: Calaeb Vanderpool (Towanda)
125: Zach Gardner (Williamson)
130: Tyler Leljedal (Towanda)
135: Isaac Stoll (Northeast)
140: Josh Knecht (Athens)
145: Jordan Collum (Williamson)
152: Chad Sindoni (Athens)
160: Alex Chaffee (Northeast)
171: Adam Morgan (Athens)
189: Darin Rockwell (Towanda)
215: Dustin Bishop (Athens)
275: Brock Nichols (Towanda)
2005
103: Caleb Vanderpool (Towanda)
112: Chris Tewksbury (Wyalusing)
119: Matt Lee (Wyalusing)
125: Matt Fisk (Wyalusing)
130: Barry Thrush (Athens)
135: Josh Knecht (Athens)
140: Mike Maurer (Towanda)
145: Jon Applebee (Towanda)
152: Alex Chaffee (Northeast)
160: Jason Crawford (Wyalusing)
171: Cory Raupers (Athens)
189: Dustin Harsch (Wyalusing)
215: Greg Schantz (Wyalusing)
275: Brock Nichols (Towanda)
2004
103: Chris Tewksbury (Wyalusing)
112: Matt Lee (Wyalusing)
119: Matt Fisk (Wyalusing)
125: Barry Thrush (Athens)
130: Ben Bolt (Mansfield)
135: Donnie Barrett (Sayre)
140: Trevor Bennett (Athens)
145: Kyle Jane (Wyalusing)
152: Jeremiah Serfas (Athens)
160: Cory Raupers (Athens)
171: Stephen Laudermilch (Northeast)
189: Rick Ausem (Towanda)
215: Joe Peterson (Wyalusing)
275: Greg Schantz (Wyalusing)
2003
103: Matt Lee (Wyalusing)
112: Matt Fisk (Wyalusing)
119: Mark Armstrong (Wyalusing)
125: Zac Sheldon (Wyalusing)
130: Ben Bolt (Mansfield)
135: Trevor Bennett (Athens)
140: Chris Collum (Williamson)
145: Cory Raupers (Athens)
152: Mitch Webster (Towanda)
160: Stephen Laudermilch (Northeast)
171: Aaron Raupers (Athens)
189: Greg Schantz (Wyalusing)
215: Nate Compton (Wellsboro)
275: Mike Chatburn (Towanda)
2002
103: Matt Fisk (Wyalusing)
112: Dustin Bloss (Sayre)
119: Trevor Bennett (Sayre)
125: Zac Sheldon (Wyalusing)
130: Kyle Howland (Northeast)
140: Trevor Twigg (Sayre)
145: Niles Putnam (Wyalusing)
152: Derrick Morgan (Athens)
160: Dann Laudermilch (Northeast)
171: Josh Fisk (Wyalusing)
189: Steve Sargent (Mansfield)
275: Dan Cook (Wyalusing)
2001
103: Trevor Bennett (Sayre)
112: Dustin Bloss (Sayre)
119: Zac Sheldon (Wyalusing)
125: Kyle Howland (Northeast)
130: Scott Henry (Wyalusing)
135: Ross Muench (Wyalusing)
140: Derrick Morgan (Athens)
145: Jared Renzo (Troy)
152: Dann Laudermilch (Northeast)
160: David Ausem (Towanda)
171: Josh Fisk (Wyalusing)
189: Matt Watson (Troy)
275: Sean Kelley (Sayre)
2000
103: Kevin Robson (Troy)
112: Joel Vanderpool (Towanda)
119: Ben Laudermilch (Northeast)
125: Kent Muench (Wyalusing)
130: Scott Henry (Wyalusing)
135: Craig Fitzgerald (Wyalusing)
140: Trevor Twigg (Sayre)
145: Dave Patrick (Wyalusing)
152: Justin Johnson (Wyalusing)
160: Josh Fisk (Wyalusing)
171: Bud Putmun (Wyalusing)
189: Justin Millard (Wyalusing)
Hwt.: Casey McPherson (Northeast)
1999
103: Niles Putnam (Wyalusing)
112: Greg McCarty (Sullivan)
119: Matt Freeborn (Northeast)
125: Ben Laudermilch (Northeast)
130: Gabe Nickerson (Wyalusing)
135: Dave Patrick (Wyalusing)
140: Mike Wulff (Wyalusing)
145: Justin Johnson (Wyalusing)
160: Bud Putnum (Wyalusing
171: Nick Webster (Towanda)
189: John Henry (Wyalusing)
Hwt.: Aaron Rider (Towanda)
1998
103: Matt Freeborn (Northeast)
112: Ben Laudermilch (Northeast)
119: Mike Wulff (Wyalusing)
125: Dave Patrick (Wyalusing)
130: Gabe Nickerson (Wyalusing)
140: Justin Johnson (Wyalusing)
145: Gabe Webster (Sayre)
152: Jarod Alexander (Sayre)
160: Jason Franklin (Wyalusing)
171: Matt Lee (Wyalusing)
189: John Henry (Wyalusing)
Hwt.: Herc Benjamin (Towanda)
1997
103: Kent Muench (Wyalusing)
112: Dave Patrick (Wyalusing)
119: Erik Franklin (Sayre)
130: Craig Fitzgerald (Wyalusing)
135: Gabe Webster (Sayre)
140: Jeremiah Nickerson (Wyalusing)
145: Jarod Alexander (Sayre)
152: John Henry (Wyalusing)
160: Jason Franklin (Wyalusing)
171: Jacob Stroud (Towanda)
189: Derek Winters (Wyalusing)
Hwt.: Bryan Champluvier (Wyalusing)
1996
103: Jim Onofre (Sayre)
112: Erik Franklin (Sayre)
119: Jeremy Sluyter (Towanda)
125: Gabe Webster (Sayre)
130: Jared McMicken (Wyalusing)
135: Randy Levan (Sullivan)
140: Ryan Rogers (Sayre)
145: Jonathan Henry (Wyalusing)
152: Cassidy Shults (Wyalusing)
160: Jon Johnson (Wyalusing)
171: Jason Vermilya (Troy)
189: Brad Cron (Sayre)
Hwt.: Kevin Allis (Sayre)
1995
103: Duke Smalley (Sayre)
112: Jeremy Sluyter (Towanda)
119: Gabe Webster (Sayre)
125: Joe Quatrini (Sayre)
130: Jared McMicken (Wyalusing)
135: David Valenzuela (Towanda)
140: Robert Evans (Northeast)
145: Cassidy Shults (Wyalusing)
152: Jon Johnson (Wyalusing)
160: Jason Vermilya (Troy)
171: Brad Cron (Sayre)
189: Jon Martin (Towanda)
Hwt.: Tim Tuttle (Towanda)
1994
103: Jeremy Sluyter (Towanda)
112: Jason Sluyter (Towanda
119: Matt Clutter (Northeast)
125: Jared McMicken (Wyalusing)
130: Cassidy Shults (Wyalusing)
135: Jon Johnson (Wyalusing)
140: Jason Laudermilch (Northeast)
145: Jason Vermilya (Troy)
152: Jason Higley (Sullivan)
160: Kevin Campbell (Sayre)
171: Charlie Tuttle (Towanda)
189: Jon Martin (Towanda)
Hwt.: Adam Wells (Wyalusing)
1993
103: Scott Moody (Wyalusing)
112: Thad Boyles (Troy)
119: Deryl Machmer (Troy)
125: Bart Gonzalez (Sayre)
130: Doug Gates (Towanda)
135: Chad Hartwick (Mansfield)
140: Frank Heath (Towanda)
145: Kevin Campbell (Sayre)
152: Robert O’Connor (Wyalusing)
160: Kevin O’Neil (Wyalusing)
171: Ed Moore (Wyalusing)
189: Greg Garrity (Sayre)
Hwt.: Bill Hicks (Troy)
1992
103: Scott Moody (Wyalusing
112: Joe Jeffrey (Northeast)
119: Bart Gonzalez (Sayre)
125: Ken Bentley (Sayre)
130: Randy Gilliland (Troy)
135: Frank Heath (Towanda)
140: Robert O’Connor (Wyalusing)
145: William Carr (Wyalusing)
152: Kevin O’Neil (Wyalusing)
160: Kirby Ellis (Towanda)
171: Ed Moore (Wyalusing)
189: Bill Hicks (Troy)
Hwt.: Matt Noldy (Sayre)
1991
103: Jason Sluyter (Towanda)
112: Joe Jeffrey (Northeast)
119: Bart Gonzalez (Sayre)
125: Doug Gates (Towanda)
130: Randy Gilliland (Troy)
135: Chris Webster (Sayre)
140: Paul Sites (Towanda)
145: Chad Willey (Towanda)
152: Clay Charlesworth (Towanda)
160: Kirby Ellis (Towanda)
171: Ed Moore (Wyalusing)
189: Greg Garrity (Sayre)
Hwt.: Reggie Schoonover (Towanda)
1990
103: Matt Teeter (Athens)
112: Jamie Devine (Towanda)
119: Bob Abrams (Sayre)
125: Luke Clutter (Northeast)
130: Chris Webster (Sayre)
135: Kyle Junker (Athens)
140: Clay Charlesworth (Towanda)
145: Ed Mercer (Sullivan)
152: Greg Hawley (Troy)
160: Mike Madigan (Towanda)
171: Havid Heyer (Towanda)
189: Ron Forbes (Towanda)
Hwt.: Scott Harkness (Troy)
1989
103: Matt Teeter (Athens)
112: Luke Clutter (Northeast)
119: Bob Abrams (Sayre)
125: Mark Teeter (Athens)
130: Kyle Junker (Athens)
135: Rodney Hatch (Athens)
140: Jon Miller (SRU)
145: Joel Lubertowicz (Athens)
152: Clint Anderson (Towanda)
160: Scott Epler (Wyalusing)
171: Bill Howard (Sullivan)
189: John Thurston (Athens)
Hwt.: Bob Watkins (Towanda)
1988
98: Luke Clutter (Northeast)
105: Jerry Fries (Towanda)
112: Erick Knolles (Athens)
119: Mark Teeter (Athens)
126: Tony Christini (Sullivan)
132: Todd Maynard (Sayre)
138: Grady Forbes (Athens)
145: Brett Jagger (Northeast)
155: Rob Wolfe (Sayre)
167: Gary Otis (Wyalusing)
185: John Thurston (Athens)
Hwt.: Bob Watkins (Towanda)
1987
98: Jerry Fries (Towanda)
105: Eric Knolles (Athens)
112: Tim Hoffman (Towanda)
119: Shane Cole (Athens)
126: Jass Sheets (Towanda)
132: Brett Keeney (Northeast)
138: Colin Place (Towanda)
145: Mike Taylor (Sullivan)
155: Mark Woodruff (Wyalusing)
167: Rob Wolfe (Sayre)
185: Matt Vanderpool (Towanda)
Hwt.: Chris Ruhf (Wyalusing)
1986
98: Eric Knolles (Athens)
105: Tim Hoffman (Towanda)
112: Shane Cole (Athens)
119: Joel Marshall (Sayre)
126: Jim Souto (Northeast)
132: Brett Keeney (Northeast)
138: Frank Repsher (Wyalusing)
145: Rob Wolfe (Sayre)
155: Paul Keysaw (Athens)
167: Todd Wertz (Wyalusing)
185: Matt Vanderpool (Towanda)
Hwt.: Chris Clark (Northeast)
1985
98: Shawn Madigan (Sayre)
105: Tim Mosier (Wyalusing)
112: Jay White (Troy)
119: Sam Bocchino (Wyalusing)
126: Dave Kennedy (Athens)
132: Joe Doss (Wyalusing)
138: Craig Havens (Troy)
145: Paul Keysaw (Athens)
155: Todd Werts (Wyalusing)
167: Lew Prough (SRU)
185: Ron Hollenback (Sayre)
Hwt.: Bob Pond (Sayre)
1984
98: Chris McCutcheon (Sayre)
105: Chris Taylor (Wyalusing)
112: Dave Kennedy (Athens)
119: Barry Munn (Sayre)
126: Paul Keysaw (Athens)
132: Todd Grace (SRU)
138: Sean Cartwright (Towanda)
145: Dave Kreider (Athens)
155: Lenny Cory (Troy)
167: Lew Prough (SRU)
185: Willie Jenniings (Troy)
Hwt.: Art Parker (Troy)
1983
98: Chris Taylor (Wyalusing)
105: Barry Munn (Sayre)
112: Dave Kennedy (Athens)
119: Brian Jones (Northeast)
126: Rick Route (Canton)
132: Dave Kreider (Athens)
138: Tom Wright (Canton)
145: Bill Ellis (Northeast)
155: Frank Durzich (Sayre)
167: Ron Hollenback (Sayre)
185: Brian Keefe (Wyalusing)
Hwt.: Brett Alexander (Canton)
1982
98: Tim Teeter (Athens)
105: Dave Kennedy (Athens)
112: Bob Davis (Northeast)
119: Bucky Place (Sayre)
126: Rick Route (Canton)
132: John Clarke (Athens)
138: Dick Jordan (Sullivan)
145: Mike Testan (Athens)
155: Shawn Rogers (Sayre)
167: Dan Shaffer (Canton)
185: Brian Keefe (Wyalusing)
Hwt.: James Crawford (Wyalusing)
1981
98: Ken Frisbie (Athens)
105: Don Leberfinger (Sullivan)
112: Tom Burns (Sayre)
119: Bob Johnson (Athens)
126: Willie Beckwith (Northeast)
132: Hohn Clarke (Athens)
138: Alan Hoyt (Sayre)
145: Mike Crammer (Sullivan)
155: Mike Stephani (Troy)
167: Joe Moore (Wyalusing)
185: Brett Alexander (Canton)
Hwt.: Jake Shaffer (Canton)
1980
98: Bucky Place (Sayre)
105: Tom Burns (Sayre)
112: Jamie Robson (Troy)
119: Scott Webster (Athens)
126: Bruce Andrien (Troy)
132: Mike Wood (SRU)
138: Dan Wilson (Troy)
145: Mike Stephani (Troy)
155: Alan Hall (Athens)
167: Tom Gordon (Towanda)
185: Joe Moore (Wyalusing)
Hwt.: Todd Ribovich (Canton)
1979
98: Bucky Place (Sayre)
105: Jamie Robson (Troy)
112: Scott Webster (Athens)
119: Gary Webster (Athens)
126: Greg Shuman (Athens)
132: Jim Bender (Athens)
138: Eric Childs (Sayre)
145: Jeff Sechrist (Canton)
155: Frank Darling (Northeast)
167: Tom Gordon (Towanda)
185: Jeff Hanes (Troy)
Hwt.: Todd Ribovich (Canton)
1978
98: Tom Cohick (Canton)
105: Scott Webster (Athens)
112: Joe Cusson (Sullivan)
119: Gary Webster (Athens)
126: Eric Childs (Sayre)
132: Mark Twigg (Sayre)
138: Steve Robbins (Troy)
145: Pat Kelley (Athens)
155: Marty Jones (Athens)
167: Crist Palmer (Canton)
185: Keith Dewey (Troy)
Hwt.: Todd Ribovich (Canton)
1977
98: Gary Webster (Athens)
105: Mark Bennett (Athens)
112: Scott Webster (Athens)
119: Eric Childs (Sayre)
126: Chris Crandall (Troy)
132: Mark Twigg (Sayre)
138: George Page (Troy)
145: Walt Fisk (Sayre)
155: Marty Jones (Athens)
167: Steve Hoyt (Sayre)
185: Alvin Morgan (SRU)
Hwt.: Bernie Trout (Athens)
1976
98: Mark Bennett (Athens)
105: Glenn Jarvis (Athens)
112: Eric Childs (Sayre)
119: Tony Wells (Wyalusing)
126: Dan Rhoades (Athens)
132: Dan Hildebrandt (Northeast)
138: Keith Grant (SRU)
145: Walt Fisk (Sayre)
155: Curt Card (SRU)
167: Mike Shuman (Athens)
185: Alvin Morgan (SRU
Hwt.: Jim Coombs (Athenss)
1975
98: Mark Bennett (Athens)
105: Glenn Jarvis (Athens)
112: Dwight Shoemaker (Troy)
119: Tony Wells (Wyalusing)
126: Doug Rhoades (Athens)
132: Dan Hildebrandt (Northeast)
138: Walt Fisk (Sayre)
145: Glenn Dieffenbach (SRU)
155: Stan Fox (Northeast)
167: Ivan Janowsky (SRU)
185: Tom Peterman (Sullivan)
Hwt.: Lynn Perry (SRU)
1974
88: Glenn Jarvis (Athens)
95: Dan Rhoades (Athens)
103: Joe Onofre (Sayre)
112: Tony Wells (Wyalising)
120: Doug Rhoades (Athens)
127: Bill Regan (Athens)
133: Keith Grant (SRU)
138: Glen Boor (Troy)
145: Paul Kelley (Athens)
154: Jerry Peterman (Sullivan)
165: Rick May (Troy)
180: John Rogers (Sayre)
Hwt.: Lynn Perry (SRU)
1973
88: Rick Smith (Towanda)
95: Joe Onofre (Sayre)
103: Doug Rhoades (Athens)
112: Steve Williams (Wyalusing)
120: Steve Swingle (Athens)
127: Bill Regan (Athens)
133: Ron Kingsley (Troy)
138: Kim Kinsman (Troy)
145: Rex Kingsley (SRU)
154: Jeff Werkheiser (Sayre)
165: Jake Woodruff (Wyalusing)
180: Lynn Perry (SRU)
Hwt.: Benn Hillyard (SRU)
1972
88: Gary Irons (Sayre)
95: Joe Onofre (Sayre)
103: Steve Williams (Wyalusing)
112: Steve Swingle (Athens)
120: Paul Burns (Sayre)
127: Dan Barto (Wyalusing)
133: Dana Twigg (Sayre)
138: Jon Stedge (SRU)
145: Burt Tinklepaugh (SRU)
154: George Ciprich (Wyalusing)
165: Matt Gordon (Towanda)
180: Don Harris (Towanda)
Hwt.: Dave Sheen (Troy)
1971
88: Gary Stanton (Athens)
95: Steve Williams (Wyalusing)
103: Mike O’Neil (Wyalusing)
112: Ron Vincent (Towanda)
120: Lyle Munn (Sayre)
127: Ed Howard (Wyalusing)
133: Bob VanBlarcom (Troy)
138: Bill Rider (SRU)
145: Brett Rogers (Sayre)
154: Glen Kinsman (Troy)
165: Pete Bell (Wyalusing)
180: Vic Millard (Wyalusing)
Hwt.: Joe Baxter (Athens)
1970
88: Ike Hill (Athens)
95: Bill Bowman (SRU)
103: Mike O’Neil (Wyalusing)
112: Robin Munn (Sayre)
120: Lynn Skelly (Williamson)
127: Bob VanBlarcom (Troy)
133: Bernard O’Neil (Wyalusing)
138: Bill Rider (SRU)
145: Bob Dibble (Wyalusing)
154: Larry Voorhees (Troy)
165: Pete Bell (Wyalusing)
180: Vic Millard (Wyalusing)
Hwt: Joe Baxter (Athens)
North Section Team Champions
1959: Towanda
1960: Sayre
1960: Wellsboro
1960: Canton
1961: Wyalusing
1962: Wyalusing
1963: Sayre
1963: Towanda
1964: Troy
1965: Sayre
1965: Towanda
1966: Athens
1966: Wyalusing
1967: Wyalusing
1968: Sayre
1969: Wyalusing
1970: Wyalusing
1971: Wyalusing
1972: Wyalusing
1973: SRU
1974: Athens
1975: SRU
1976: Athens
1977: Athens
1978: Athens
1979: Athens
1980: Athens
1981: Athens
1982: Athens
1983: Sayre
1984: Athens
1985: Wyalusing
1986: Wyalusing
1987: Towanda
1988: Towanda
1989: Athens
1990: Towanda
1991: Towanda
1992: Towanda
1993: Towanda
1994: Towanda
1995: Towanda
1996: Wyalusing
1997: Wyalusing
1998: Wyalusing
1999: Wyalusing
2000: Wyalusing
2001: Northeast Bradford
2002: Wyalusing
2003: Wyalusing
2004: Wyalusing
2005: Wyalusing
2006: Towanda
2007: Towanda
2008: Towanda
2009: Troy
2010: Athens
2011: Towanda
2012: Wyalusing
2013: Towanda
2014: Towanda
2015: Wyalusing
2016: Wyalusing
2017: Wyalusing
2018: Wyalusing
2019: Towanda
2020: Canton
Sectional Team Titles (By School)
Wyalusing: 24
Towanda: 18
Athens: 12
Sayre: 5
Troy: 2
SRU: 2
Canton: 2
Northeast Bradford: 1
Wellsboro: 1
