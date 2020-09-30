The Sayre girls soccer team fell 8-1 to Towanda on Wednesday.

“(Towanda is) a good team that moved the ball very well,” Sayre coach Tracy Mennig said. “We just struggled.

Sayre’s lone goal came from Kendra Merrill on a breakaway in the second half.

Towanda outshot Sayre 53-3 in the game, with 30 shots on goal.

The Black Knights also had a 6-0 advantage in corner kicks.

Mirra Nelson, Kathryn Dunn and Molly Larcom each had two goals for Towanda

Despite the loss, Mennig praised her team’s hard work in the game.

“The girls gave it their all,” she said. “Courtney (Sindoni) did her best in the middle to try and feed Kendra. Lauran (Krall) and Megan (Flynn) really hustled in the back field.”

