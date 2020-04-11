SAYRE — After wrapping up her career at Sayre High School, Kayla Hughey has announced that she’ll continue competing in cross country and track at Misericordia University this fall.
The decision to attend Misericordia came fairly easy to Hughey, who will be majoring in Diagnostic Medical Stenography (ultrasounding). The program is not widely offered in the state, and she had always been interested in going there.
“Misericordia was one of the few schools in Pennsylvania to have my major, and I’ve always really liked (the school),” she said.
During her senior season of cross country, Hughey placed fifth at the District IV meet with a time of 21 minutes, 37 seconds and qualified for the PIAA State Championships, where she finished 88th.
In track, Hughey competes in the 800 and 1600 meter runs. She set her personal best in the 1600 at the 2019 District IV meet, where she ran 5:35 and finished eighth.
Hughey had been in contact with cross country coach Chris Wadas since her sophomore year at Sayre, and had always known she wanted to compete at the next level.
“I just always had a passion for running and I wanted to continue it in college” she said.
