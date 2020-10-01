High School GolfDistrict 4 Tournament PairingsToday at Eagles Mere Country Club(Shotgun start at noon)Boys tournamentHole 1a:
Jullian Krainak, Midd-West; Peyton Mussina, Montoursville; Tanner Barth, East Juniata; Ben Sohosky, Bloomsburg.
Hole 1b:
Will Orwig, East Juniata; Cameron Francis, Montoursville; Sean Kelly, Lewisburg; Charlie Betz, Danville.
Hole 2:
Nick Mahoney, Lewisburg; Andrew Green, North Penn-Mansfield; Brock Hamblin, Wellsboro; George wetmiller, Selinsgrove.
Hole 3a:
Will Gronlund, Lewisburg; Ethan Weiskopff, North Penn-Mansfield; Max Lauver, East Juniata; Adam Campbell, Danville.
Hole 3b:
Corbin Homan, Sugar Valley; Connor Kozick, Danville; Joel Heck, Cowanesque Valley; Reece White, North Penn-Mansfield.
Hole 4: Kannon VanDuzer, Sayre
Nick Whitesel, Midd-West; Garrett Howell, Selinsgrove; Danny Metzer, Danville.
Hole 5: Dylan Seck, Sayre
Kyle Beward, Midd-West; Curtis Craig, North Penn-Mansfield; Gavin Wagner, Central Columbia.
Hole 6:
Skyler Nixon, Sugar Valley; Caleb Kirk, East Juniata; Koen Baylor, Danville; Josh Grassley, Benton.
Hole 7:
Damen Milewski, Lourdes Regional; Alex Stein, North Penn-Mansfield; Shawn Felty, Selinsgrove; Joey Bierly, Central Columbia.
Hole 8:
Isaac Shawver, Sugar Valley; Gannon Steimling, Selinsgrove; Joseph Feudale, Lourdes Regional; Joel Myers, Lewisburg.
Hole 9:
Gage Wheeland, Montoursville; Chris Feudale, Lourdes Regional; Collin Starr, Lewisburg; Kolton Weaver, Central Columbia.
Hole 10:
Gabe Horberger, Montoursville; Bryce Derr, Central Columbia; Noah Bogush, Midd-West; Andrew Merriman, Wellsboro.
Hole 11:
Blake Hamblin, Wellsboro; Kaleb Wagner, Central Columbia; Joseph Vargeson, Cowanesque Valley; Maxwell Reiprish, Lourdes Regional.
Hole 12:
Caleb Williams, Lourdes Regional; Kadin Ortiz-Leigey, Sugar Valley; Conner Andretta, Selinsgrove; Shane Eddinger, Benton.
Hole 13a:
Reece Servatius, Wellsboro; Isaac Austin, East Juniata; Gauge Baker, Benton; Julian Francis, Cowanesque Valley.
Hole 13b:
Austin Bogush, Midd-West; Hayden Zuchowski, Wellsboro; Nick West, Cowanesque Valley.
Girls tournamentHole 14:
Hannah Rabb, Warrior Run; Lauren Marks, Montoursville; Ryleigh Faust, Lewisburg; Grace Shaible, Loyalsock.
Hole 15:
Ava Markunas, Lewisburg; Skyler Smith, Cowanesque Valley; Mia Patterson, Loyalsock; Jenaka Day, Milton.
Hole 16:
Brynn Wagner, Lewisburg; Kennedy Petrovich, Shamokin; Cassie Gee, Loyalsock; Kaelyn Watson, Warrior Run.
Hole 17:
Shiloh Miller, Benton; Reagan Campbell, Warrior Run; Ailya Kennedy, Loyalsock.
Hole 18: Tori Vanderheid, Lewisburg; Emily Trautman, Warrior Run; Kayleigh Bausinger, Warrior Run.
