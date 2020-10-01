High School GolfDistrict 4 Tournament PairingsToday at Eagles Mere Country Club(Shotgun start at noon)Boys tournamentHole 1a:

Jullian Krainak, Midd-West; Peyton Mussina, Montoursville; Tanner Barth, East Juniata; Ben Sohosky, Bloomsburg.

Hole 1b:

Will Orwig, East Juniata; Cameron Francis, Montoursville; Sean Kelly, Lewisburg; Charlie Betz, Danville.

Hole 2:

Nick Mahoney, Lewisburg; Andrew Green, North Penn-Mansfield; Brock Hamblin, Wellsboro; George wetmiller, Selinsgrove.

Hole 3a:

Will Gronlund, Lewisburg; Ethan Weiskopff, North Penn-Mansfield; Max Lauver, East Juniata; Adam Campbell, Danville.

Hole 3b:

Corbin Homan, Sugar Valley; Connor Kozick, Danville; Joel Heck, Cowanesque Valley; Reece White, North Penn-Mansfield.

Hole 4: Kannon VanDuzer, Sayre

Nick Whitesel, Midd-West; Garrett Howell, Selinsgrove; Danny Metzer, Danville.

Hole 5: Dylan Seck, Sayre

Kyle Beward, Midd-West; Curtis Craig, North Penn-Mansfield; Gavin Wagner, Central Columbia.

Hole 6:

Skyler Nixon, Sugar Valley; Caleb Kirk, East Juniata; Koen Baylor, Danville; Josh Grassley, Benton.

Hole 7:

Damen Milewski, Lourdes Regional; Alex Stein, North Penn-Mansfield; Shawn Felty, Selinsgrove; Joey Bierly, Central Columbia.

Hole 8:

Isaac Shawver, Sugar Valley; Gannon Steimling, Selinsgrove; Joseph Feudale, Lourdes Regional; Joel Myers, Lewisburg.

Hole 9:

Gage Wheeland, Montoursville; Chris Feudale, Lourdes Regional; Collin Starr, Lewisburg; Kolton Weaver, Central Columbia.

Hole 10:

Gabe Horberger, Montoursville; Bryce Derr, Central Columbia; Noah Bogush, Midd-West; Andrew Merriman, Wellsboro.

Hole 11:

Blake Hamblin, Wellsboro; Kaleb Wagner, Central Columbia; Joseph Vargeson, Cowanesque Valley; Maxwell Reiprish, Lourdes Regional.

Hole 12:

Caleb Williams, Lourdes Regional; Kadin Ortiz-Leigey, Sugar Valley; Conner Andretta, Selinsgrove; Shane Eddinger, Benton.

Hole 13a:

Reece Servatius, Wellsboro; Isaac Austin, East Juniata; Gauge Baker, Benton; Julian Francis, Cowanesque Valley.

Hole 13b:

Austin Bogush, Midd-West; Hayden Zuchowski, Wellsboro; Nick West, Cowanesque Valley.

Girls tournamentHole 14:

Hannah Rabb, Warrior Run; Lauren Marks, Montoursville; Ryleigh Faust, Lewisburg; Grace Shaible, Loyalsock.

Hole 15:

Ava Markunas, Lewisburg; Skyler Smith, Cowanesque Valley; Mia Patterson, Loyalsock; Jenaka Day, Milton.

Hole 16:

Brynn Wagner, Lewisburg; Kennedy Petrovich, Shamokin; Cassie Gee, Loyalsock; Kaelyn Watson, Warrior Run.

Hole 17:

Shiloh Miller, Benton; Reagan Campbell, Warrior Run; Ailya Kennedy, Loyalsock.

Hole 18: Tori Vanderheid, Lewisburg; Emily Trautman, Warrior Run; Kayleigh Bausinger, Warrior Run.

Load comments