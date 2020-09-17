Two overtimes were not enough to determine a winner, as the Athens Lady Wildcats soccer team tied its game against Wellsboro on Wednesday with a 1-1 score.
Emma Roe scored the Athens goal at the 8:23 mark in the first half.
The Lady Wildcats held the lead until late in the game, when Cara Tennis netted a goal for Wellsboro at 35:58 to tie the game at one.
Neither team scored in the overtime periods, and the game ended in a draw.
Athens had the advantage in shots on goal, with 12. Wellsboro had 10 shots on goal in the game.
Roe led the game with six shots.
Abby Champion made eight saves for the Wildcats, and Wellsboro goalkeeper Lilly Abadi made nine.
Athens also had a 3-0 advantage in corner kicks.
The tie gives Athens a 1-0-1 record on the season. Wellsboro is also now 1-0-1.
Athens will play its next game at home against North Penn-Mansfield on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Wellsboro will travel to Wyalusing on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.