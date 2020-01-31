WAVERLY — The Waverly boys swim team remained undefeated as they swam past Greene 135-42 in front of a parents’ night crowd on Thursday night.
Leading the way for the Wolverines were quadruple winners Mike Atanasoff and Kaden Wheeler as Atanasoff won the 100 fly and 100 back and two relays while Wheeler won the 200 IM, 100 free and two relays.
Ryan Bennett won the 200 freestyle and two relays while Collin Keefer won the 500 free and 400 free relay.
Josh Lee was on the winning 200 free relay with Nick Janzen, Wheeler, and Bennett. Branden Clark and Ryan Clark teamed with Atanasoff and Wheeler to win the opening 200 medley relay.
Gage Streeter won the diving with a score of 277.60.
Also turning in outstanding swims were Ryan Clark and Dillon Madigan in the 200 IM, Liam Wright in the 100 free, Oscar Williams in the 100 backstroke, and Ryan Clark, Dillon Madigan, and Liam Wright in the 100 Breaststroke.
Atanasoff’s winning time in the 100 backstroke (57.09 seconds) was good for fourth on Waverly’s all-time top 25.
The Wolverines will swim their final meet of the season Tuesday night at home against Watkins Glen on senior night.
