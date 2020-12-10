Pa. bear harvest tops 3,100 heading into extended seasons
Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania hunters harvested 3,135 black bears heading into the extended hunt offerings in portions of the Keystone State.
Game Commission officials said the final tally will likely fall short of the record tally of 4,653 last year.
Hunters bagged 1,155 bruins during the four-day regular season (Nov. 21-24), which officials said was down sharply from previous years.
State harvest statistics showed 92 bears were taken in Bradford County and 57 in Sullivan County.
Potter County led the state in total harvest heading into the extended seasons with 177. Lycoming County was second with 169 and Tioga County third with 168.
The largest bear taken was a 719-pounder shot in Fulton County.
Extended bear seasons were scheduled for Nov. 30-Dec. 5 in Wildlife Management Units 1B, 2C, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E and 5A and Nov. 30-Dec. 12 in WMUs 2B, 5B 5C and 5D.
New York proposes statewide12-inch minimum for bass
Albany — New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation is looking to simplify the state’s bass fishing regulations by establishing a statewide 12-inch size minimum for bass.
The move — subject to a public comment period — would essentially eliminate “any size” and 10-inch minimum size limit regulations for bass from many rivers throughout the state, as well as Lake Colby in Franklin County, Moose Pond in Essex County, and Lake Champlain.
Some rivers and streams in New York are currently managed under a 10-inch minimum size limit regulation to allow harvest bass populations generally believed to not grow as large as their lake and pond counterparts. But a DEC study “found no differences in the size structures or growth of smallmouth bass in rivers managed under this regulation and those from rivers and lakes managed under the statewide 12-inch minimum size limit,” officials said.
Smallmouth bass were the focus of the study.
“Any size” regulations for black bass in Tioga County’s Catatonk Creek would be eliminated under the proposal.
The proposal is available on the DEC website for review and public comment. Comments on the proposal should be submitted via e-mail to regulations.fish@dec.ny.gov or via regular mail to the Inland Fisheries Section, NYSDEC, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-4753; subject line “Black Bass Regulations.” Comments will be accepted through Jan. 23, 2021.
Pumpkinseed finally getsrecord-tying certification
Watertown, N.Y. — It took a while, but DEC has officially certified a state record-tying catch of a pumpkinseed from the Black River earlier this year.
Jordan Tontarski caught the fish in January through the ice in Jefferson County. A weigh-in on a certified scale at Chaumont Hardware came in at one pound, nine ounces, but the fish showed features of both a pumpkinseed and bluegill. That prompted Tontarski to take the fish to DEC’s regional office, where biologists were unable to reach a conclusion.
Tontarski then took the fish to Albany, where ichthyologists at the New York State Museum, used a DNA test that concluded the fish was a pure pumpkinseed, officially tying the state record set in 1994 by R. Kennard Mosher in Indian Lake, Hamilton County.
Tontarski’s fish joins two other state records set this year: Morgan Fonzi’s 3-pound, 8-ounce white bass caught on May 6 from the Lower Niagara River, Niagara County; and Jason Leusch’s 2-pound rock bass caught on May 24 from Port Bay, Wayne County.
