WAVERLY — Waverly welcomed Notre Dame to its pool and sent the Crusaders home with a 98-66 defeat.
Willow Sharpsteen had a strong night for Waverly.
She set a new personal record to win the 100 butterfly with a time of one minute, 10.08 seconds. She also won the 200 free in 2:24.80 and teamed with Sophie DeSisti, Delaney Vascoe and Mackenzie Nichols to win the 200 free relay. DeSisti set a new PR in the 50-yard free with her leadoff split. The squad landed a season-best time of 1:58.37.
Vascoe also won the 100 breast with a time of 1:24.47. Teammates Desisti and Nicole Bunke each set a new PR in the event. Bunke also set a new personal record in the 100 free, and Nichols had a PR in the 100 fly.
In addition, Josie VanDyke set a new PR score of 115.40 to take diving, the 200 medley relay team of Lourden Benjamin, Vascoe, Sharpsteen and Maggie Whitley had a season-best time of 2:08.38 in a second-place run, and DeSisti was second in the 200 free with a new personal record.
Waverly will host its invite tomorrow.
