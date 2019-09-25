POPLAR RIDGE — In the four-lane pool at Southern Cayuga, Waverly’s depth wasn’t as much of a factor as it would be in a larger venue, such as the Lady Wolverines’ home pool.

Southern Cayuga took full advantage of its home pool Tuesday to stun Waverly 50-44 in an Interscholastic Athletic Conference swim meet.

Waverly managed five wins on the day.

Willow Sharpsteen and Lourden Benjamin were double winners for Waverly.

Sharpsteen won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of two minutes, 36.59 seconds with Delaney Vascoe second in 2:41.18. Sharpsteen also won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:09.63.

Benjamin won the 100 back with a time of 1:11.81 and teamed with Mara Callear, Sophia DeSisti and Mackenzie Nichols to win the 400 free relay with a time of 4:30.78.

Waverly’s other win went to Vascoe, who took the 100 breast with a time of 1:26.59.

Waverly returns home on Thursday to face off with Dryden.

