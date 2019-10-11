Records: Waverly 2-3; Oneonta 1-4
Players to watch
Waverly: RB David Hallett; WR Aidan Westbrook; LB Thomas Price; LB Caden Turcsik; RB Austin Kimble.
Oneonta: QB Jared Card; RB Dalton Wells; RB Carter Neer; G Jaden Bellissimo; DT Ryan Miller.
———
Fast facts
Waverly and Oneonta have two common opponents. Waverly beat Johnson City 41-6 and Oneonta beat JC 28-26. Waverly fell to Chenango Valley 26-34. JC fell to Chenango Valley 59-14.
Waverly: The Wolverines average 136 yards per game on the ground and 154 per game through the air … David Hallett leads the ground game … Quarterback Joe Tomasso has hit seven different receivers with Jalen McCarty, Aidan Westbrook and Ethan Stotler leading the charge … Union-Endicott, Owego and Johnson City failed to gain 200 yards on the ground against Waverly. The Wolverines won two of the three … Waverly’s defense has six picks on the year.
Oneonta: Card, Neer, Wells and Kevin Ignacio do most of the damage for Oneonta … The Yellowjackets have three winning seasons since 2004 with the most recent in 2017 (6-4) … The Yellowjackets trailed C.V. 43-0 at halftime and were held to 184 total yards in the game.
———
2018 records
Waverly: 7-3
Oneonta: 2-7
———
Last five seasons
Waverly: 31-23
Oneonta: 15-35
———
Last game
2016: Waverly 63, Oneonta 18,
