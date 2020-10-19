ATHENS – Perhaps inspired by the band’s halftime performance of “Gonna Fly Now” (theme from “Rocky”), the Athens Wildcat football team awoke from a potential pummeling to down the South Williamsport Mountaineers and rallied to post a 35-18 win.
In typical Rocky Balboa fashion, the Wildcats started well. They forced a punt on South Williamsport’s opening possession and then scored on their own opening drive. The ‘Cats drove 82 yards. Shane Reid ran for 79 of those yards and the touchdown.
However, as in the movies, the Wildcats began to take a beating. South Williamsport’s Zack Miller was every bit of Ivan Drago. Miller, a big bruising running back, punished the Wildcat defense. He and his linemen ran over, through and around the Wildcats. Miller piled up 119 yards and a touchdown by halftime.
If Miller was throwing haymakers, his quarterback, Landon Lorson, was contributing some pretty stiff uppercuts. Lorson rushed for a touchdown and threw for a touchdown. Grant Bachman ran past two Wildcat defenders, who had tripped each other, and reeled in that touchdown pass from Lorson.
The only thing not working for the Mountaineers was their extra point game. Ian Wright blocked their first extra point attempt. Then, the Wildcats stopped the next two two-point attempts. But, those seemed to be minor victories for Athens. The Wildcats were reeling, down 18-7.
Just before the half, the Wildcats showed signs of life. They put together a 59-yard drive to the end zone. Quarterback Mason Lister had key completions on third and fourth downs to continue the drive. Lister would sneak into the end zone from one yard out for the score.
With his team down 18-14 at halftime, Athens head coach Jack Young was concerned. He summarized: “We were allowing them to bully us. We challenged [the players] to not make silly mistakes. But most importantly, we challenged them to raise the physicality. I told them ‘if you want to win this football game, we gotta raise the physicality of football.’”
The Wildcats made a dubious mistake to open the second half. The Wildcat kickoff return man watched as the football slowed to a halt on the field in front of him at the 20-yard line. His hesitance allowed the Mountaineer kickoff coverage team to down the ball, and take possession on the 20.
But rather than collapse and concede points, the Wildcat defense stiffened. On fourth and goal, the Wildcats stopped the Mountaineers inside the 1-yard line. The Wildcats took over on downs. Drago’s punches no longer did the same damage.
With their backs in their own end zone, Coach Young’s challenge in their minds and perhaps the lingering melodies of halftime in their ears, the Wildcats came out swinging. Lister snuck up the middle for six yards and a little breathing room. The drive ended in a punt, but radically changed the field position.
South Williamsport took over on their own 22-yard line. A combination of penalties and stiff defense forced South Williamsport to attempt a punt from their own 15-yard line. Ben Pernaselli blew by his blocker on the right side of the line and blocked the attempt. Athens recovered the ball at the South Williamsport 1-yard line. Lister snuck the ball in for the first Athens lead of the night, 21-18.
The Wildcats continued to attack and deliver blows. The defense held the Mountaineer possessions to three plays and a punt repeatedly, even forcing a fumble. Coach Young noted, “We were putting shots on people. We were getting our face to the football. We were beating up their center. Their quarterback put the ball on the turf a couple times. Everything we talked about at halftime was the difference in the game.”
The offense drove to the end zone twice due in large part to the work of Wright, Connor Sindoni, Lucas Aquilio, Zac Gowin and Pernaselli. Reid racked up 101 yards and a touchdown in the second half. Caleb Nichols provided some additional punch to the running game and scored a rushing touchdown. When the final bell sounded, Athens won 35-18.
For the Wildcats, Reid led the offense with 183 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Lister scored two rushing touchdowns, threw for 51 yards and no interceptions. Nichols ran for 32 yards and a touchdown.
