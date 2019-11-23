Just one season ago, a Clymer/Sherman/Panama and Tioga went head-to-head in the Class D state semifinals at Cicero-North Syracuse High School with a trip to the Carrier Dome on the line. In that contest, the Wolfpack of CSP dominated from start to finish to put away the Tioga Tigers en route to a state championship in 2018. A year later, the two teams met once again at the same place with the same implications on the line.
Tioga lead much of the game before falling 28-27. Throughout the week, Head Coach Nick Aiello and the Tigers made a plan to make sure they would not go down without a fight.
“It was a great week of preparation for us,”said Aiello. “Every day our kids seemed to get more comfortable, so they were ready for this one.”
With the game plan from the Tioga coaching staff, the Tigers were able to limit the CSP passing game to gain a lead in the first half. However, the Tigers were unable to hang on as the Wolfpack tacked on 15 unanswered points to secure the 28-27 for a shot at the Class D state championship game next Friday.
In the first period of play, CSP used a quick drive down the field that was capped off by a senior Gerrit Hinsdale six-yard touchdown pass to senior Cam Barmore to put their team up by seven early. Just four plays later, sophomore Emmett Wood used a five-yard touchdown run to tie things up at seven.
With a tie game in the first quarter, senior Brady Worthing went with an onside kick, and it was recovered by Tioga to give them momentum throught the rest of the first half. That was when Wood added yet another touchdown for the Tigers, but this time from 15 yards out to give his team a 14-7 lead.
CSP and Tioga then traded touchdowns in the early portion of the second quarter. The Wolfpack then used the Hinsdale to Barmore connection once again 26 yards away to get his team within one with the missed extra point.
Worthing responded just two plays later with a huge play from what was designed to be a quarterback sneak up the middle. That play went for 79 yards, but it was followed by a missed extra point at the other end. Wood scored a one-yard touchdown which would be his final one of the night to put his team up a comfortable two scores with a score of 27-13.
After the half, the CSP opened up the run game as they controlled much of the second half. Junior Brendon Ramsey tacked on the eight-yard touchdown run after a long drive to put the game within reach.
Early in the fourth quarter CSP put their offense on the field after a defensive fumble recovery. That drive was quickly turned into a 43-yard Hinsdale touchdown pass to Ramsey with just over nine minutes remaining. Down by one, CSP decided to go for the two-point conversion to take the lead. The Wolfpack converted from a junior John Swabik run to put them up 28-27 late in the game.
Tioga was then unable to convert offensively as CSP earned a trip to the Carrier Dome for the second straight year. Despite the loss, the Tigers were able to put in a great game offensively as Emmett Wood finished with 228 yards on 28 carries to go along with three touchdowns.
“It was truly an incredible season with these guys,” said Aiello. “We had a lot of big shoes to fill from last season, but our seniors were able to carry us early in the season until our younger guys started to get the hang of it.”
With the defeat, the Tigers finish their season at 11-1 just one game short of the final game for the third straight season. The CSP Wolfpack earn yet another trip to the state championship game where they will try to defend their title from last season as they will take on Section VII champion Moriah for the second straight year on Friday, November 29, at noon inside the Carrier Dome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.