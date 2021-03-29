DRYDEN — Tioga Central controlled the first half of the game against Dryden, but owned the second half. Tioga led 14-0 at the half and then raced to a 40-6 victory by the time the clock ran out.
Tioga took control from the opening drive. Dryden received the opening kickoff but was unable to get a first down against the Tiger defense. On the Tigers first offensive play, quarterback Ethan Agan hit Gavin Godfrey for a 35-yard touchdown.
Tioga was unable to convert the two point attempt, but led 6-0. Dryden responded with their longest drive of the half. The Lions drove 50 yards to Tioga’s six-yard line. However, the Tiger defense stiffened and forced a turnover on downs with plenty of time remaining in the first quarter. The Tioga defense only allowed the Lions three more first downs the rest of the half.
Meanwhile, Emmett Wood led Tioga’s offense on the ground, ripping off runs of 42 and 20 yards on consecutive drives. Wood capped the former drive with a seven-yard touchdown run and a successful two-point conversion. The latter drive ended with a Tiger fumble at the Dryden 10-yard line late in the second quarter.
The Tioga coaching staff capitalized on the halftime break to make some adjustments. Head Coach Nick Aiello noted “We looked a little slow in the first half. We talked through some blocking things. They were in a front that we hadn’t really prepared for. We talked the lineman through that and choose some plays that they were comfortable with.”
The second half whistle could have been replaced with a starter’s pistol. Tioga sprinted away from the Lions. Tioga received the kickoff and Wood tore off a 48-yard run on first down. Two plays later, Godfrey rushed into the end zone from one yard out. Agan connected with Ethan Perry for the two point conversion.
Tioga found the end zone on their next two possessions. A fumble recovery on a fourth down play gave Tioga the ball with a short field. Three plays later, Agan found Godfrey open in the end zone for six. Isaac Peterson rushed for the two point conversion.
The Tiger’s next drive was capped by Wood running into the end zone from three yards out. Godfrey caught the two point conversion pass. By the end of the third quarter, the Tigers led 38-0.
Tioga’s defense stepped up a notch after halftime as well. The Lions only gained 13 yards in the third quarter.
They overwhelmed the Lions’ quarterback on a third and twelve early in the fourth. Facing pressure, the quarterback threw the ball backward, towards his own end zone. Unfortunately, no Lion receivers were in the area. It became a race to the ball. Dryden recovered it in the end zone, giving up a safety. Tioga led 40-0.
Dryden was able to put together a drive midway through the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout and put six on the board.
Aiello likes what he is seeing.
“Between last week and this week, we were able to get a good mix of kids in there, get good looks at kids. We’re getting there. We executed pretty well. We played some pretty good defense today.”
Key contributors for the Tigers included Wood, Agan, Godfrey and Perry. Wood rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Agan was 5-of-6 for 63 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Godfrey had three catches for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Perry had one pass completion, rushed nine times for 45 yards, caught one pass 28 yards
Tioga (2-0) will travel to Owego (1-1) this weekend for a game against the Indians at 6 p.m. Saturday night.
