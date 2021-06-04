BLOOMSBURG — All year long the Sayre baseball team has dominated their way through the schedule.
The Redskins are 20-1 on the year as they head into the District 4, Class AA final today.
There opponent, Southern Columbia, struggled in the quarterfinals, needing nine innings to edge Muncy 6-5.
However, they played one of their best games of the year, hammering South Williamsport 17-2, in the semifinals to earn the other spot in the final.
The game was originally set for Thursday at Bowman Field.
But Mother Nature moved the game back by a day, and a Cutters game at Bowman, moved today’s game to Central Columbia High School. And, with Sayre graduating at night, the game is a noon start.
Both teams have some dominant performances this year, Sayre went six straight games to start the year, scoring 15+ runs in all of them, and the first 11 games of the year they scored in double figures, and only four times this year haven’t scored double figures in a game.
They have been dominant in the playoffs, outscoring East Juniata and Canton 20-3.
Southern Columbia does own a 9-8 win in 9 innings this year and another 11-8 win in eight innings over AAA champion Loyalsock.
The Horton cousins have led the Redskins this year.
Brayden, a junior catcher, leads the league with eight home runs this year, and he has 16 extra base hits, while hitting .483 on the season, with 41 runs scored and 41 RBI.
Luke Horton, a sophomore, is hitting .390 with seven doubles this year, but it’s on the mound that he’s had his most success, pitching to a 1.42 ERA over 29 2/3 innings, striking out 46 in that span.
Kannon VanDuzer provides a second big power threat in the Sayre lineup, with four home runs and a .350 average with 36 RBI on the year.
Jake Burgess is hitting .444 this year and has a team-best 42 runs scored this year, while Zach Garrity is hitting .462 with 29 RBI and 23 runs scored and Zach Moore is hitting .429 with 25 RBI and 20 runs scored.
David Northrup is hitting .352 with 22 RBI and 27 runs scored.
Sayre has scored 253 runs this year, and has a team batting average of .376. Seven of the nine regulars in the lineup for the Redskins are hitting over .350 this year.
The Redskins have hit 17 home runs and 36 doubles, with six triples as a team.
Northrup has a 2.62 ERA over 29 1/3 innings, with 47 strikeouts and Moore has a 3.89 ERA over 18 innings, while VanDuzer has a 2.33 ERA over 15 innings, with 19 strikeouts.
Sayre has a 2.58 ERA as a team and over 103 innings their pitchers have struck out 136. The team has outscored opponents 253-57 on the season.
