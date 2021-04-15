ROME — Sophomore pitcher Thailey Franklin struck out a career-high 12 batters, and three NEB players homered as the Panthers picked up a 11-3 win over Sayre on Wednesday to stay unbeaten.
Franklin allowed four hits and three runs, two earned, striking out 12 and walking just one in the win.
Julia Brown, Maisie Neuber and Julianna Susanj all hit home runs for NEB in the game.
Neuber had two hits, with the home run, two RBI and three runs scored and Brown had the home run, two RBI and two runs scored. Susanj was 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Franklin had two hits, with a triple, and two runs scored and Ciana Frisbie had two hits, with a double, and two runs scored.
Kayleigh Thoman had a hit and scored a run and Emily Susanj had an RBI.
Madison Smith, Haley McCaig, Allyssa Murrelle and Brelin VanDuzer had hits for Sayre.
McCaig, Gabriella Shaw and Murrelle had RBI and Murrelle, Meghan Flynn and Smith scored runs.
Murrelle struck out four on the mound.
