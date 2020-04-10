As Gov. Tom Wolf moved to close Pennsylvania schools to in-person learning through the end of the school year on Thursday, the PIAA followed suit and canceled its remaining winter championships and spring season.
With the announcement, Pennsylvania became the 17th state to cancel its spring sports season.
The NYSPHSAA canceled its remaining winter championships on March 23, and has yet to make a decision regarding spring sports.
“Today’s decision by the PIAA Board of Directors was difficult for everyone. Their thoughts remain on the thousands of student-athletes, coaches, officials and family members affected by this decision,” PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi said in a statement.
PIAA winter championships had previously been postponed, and spring sports were placed on hold as the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic played out.
The Athens High School baseball team had to cancel a preseason trip to Myrtle Beach last month, but Athletic Director JB Sullivan had remained hopeful for an abbreviated spring season.
Hours after the news broke on Thursday, Sullivan expressed his disappointment but he stands behind the PIAA’s decision.
“With what’s going on with COVID-19, I can’t say that I’m surprised, but I’m sad,” Sullivan said. “I’m not questioning the decision at all, because of course the health and safety of everyone is by far the biggest concern. I’m just sad for all the local athletes. After everything they put into this, I empathize and feel sad for the loss of their season.”
“When Gov. Wolf came out and said schools would be shut down for the year, I pretty much expected it at that point,” he added.
Sayre Athletic Director Randy Felt had a similar reaction when he heard the news.
“I guess it didn’t come as a total shock. Obviously, it’s very disappointing that we’re not getting back in the classroom and we’re not playing spring sports,” he said.
Felt says he is especially sorry for the players who would never be able to compete in high school again.
“My heart goes out to the senior athletes who were really looking forward to finishing out their high school careers, who now aren’t going to have that opportunity,” Felt said.
With spring sports now completely off the table, Sullivan said he is preparing to move forward with the fall season.
“I talked with some of my fall coaches today,” he said. “We talked about scheduling things and having everything worked out. I’m hoping we can play those schedules.”
Felt is doing the same thing at Sayre. He said he will “keep rolling forward like we’re going to have fall sports.”
“I think we need to give the kids that hope that there’s going to be a fall season,” he added.
The PIAA statement said while nothing is official due to the fluidity of the situation, the hope is that summer activities will commence as normal on July 1.
Models from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation project July 1 as the end of the pandemic, assuming social distancing measures remain in place.
