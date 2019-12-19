SAYRE — Athens made the short run up Keystone Avenue Wednesday night to clash with both Northeast Bradford and host Sayre.
The Wildcats had little trouble, downing NEB 45-13 and Sayre 52-24.
Athens 45, Northeast Bradford 13
Athens took advantage of four forfeits and logged three pins in the win.
Lucas Forbes at 138, Ben Pernaseilli at 220 and Jacob Courtney at 120 got the pins. Alex West added an 11-4 win for the Wildcats
Accepting forfeits were Kyler Setzer at 106, Aidan Garcia at 113, Gavin Bradley at 126 and Kaden Setzer at 132.
Athens 52, Sayre 24
Athens logged five pins, accepted three forfeits and added one win by major decision in topping Sayre.
Sayre started out with the early lead when Jake Bennett won by pin at 152.
Athens’ West tied the match with a pin at 170 but Donald Abrams won by pin for Sayre at 182.
Pernaselli again tied the event with a pin at 195 only to have Sayre take an 18-12 lead when Gavin Rucker accepted a forfeit at 220.
That’s when the tide turned Athens’ way as the Wildcats won the next seven matches.
Keegan Braund opened the salvo with a pin at 285. Athens’ Kyler Setzer and Garcia accepted forfeits at 106 and 113, respectively.
After Athens’ Bradley won by pin at 120, Courtney took a forfeit win at 126 and Kaden Setzer won by pin at 132.
Athens’ final points of the night came when Lucas Forbes took a 16-8 win at 138, and Sayre got six points when Jakob Burgess accepted a forfeit at 145.
Sayre will visit Canton on Friday.
