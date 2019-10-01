WAVERLY — Gabby Picco came into Monday’s game needing just two goals to reach 50 for her Waverly High career — but she didn’t know that.
In the first half Picco had a hat trick on Monday, as Waverly beat Watkins Glen 10-0. After her second goal, she heard the PA announcer tell the crowd that she had reached 50 career goals, and that’s when she knew what she had done.
“I knew I was kind of close,” Picco said. “I kept asking my mom, she said, ‘I’m not going to tell you, I’m not going to put that pressure on you.’
“I didn’t know until he announced it and then it was like, ‘oh.’”
Picco believes it was a good thing that she wasn’t counting down the goals until she reached the milestone.
“I didn’t want to become outcome based and know 50 is right there,” she said.
Joining the 50-goal club on Monday was special for the Waverly standout.
“It’s really exciting since I was able to share it with my teammates,” Picco said.
Reaching the mark in front of her family and on the Memorial Stadium turf made it even better.
“I was very happy they could come out and support me,” Picco said.
Picco is the second Waverly player in the past couple weeks to hit the milestone as teammate Melina Ortiz hit it earlier this month.
For Picco, getting the milestone as a junior is special.
“I have grown up with these players and played with these girls so it made it so much more exciting,” she said. “I can’t wait to see what next year brings to.”
While Picco got her 50th goal, Kaitlyn Clark scored her first career goal in the 19th minute of the second half off a Kennedy Westbrook assist.
Clark is the team’s starting goalie and played the first half in goal.
“This was another great game for us,” Waverly coach Tara Franklin said. “Our shooting was much improved this game, and our passing continues to be impressive. We were able to utilize all players on the field and continue to work on our attack. Kait Clark scored her first career goal today ... she took on the goalie one-on-one and tipped it past her, sliding the ball on the ground. We are very much looking forward to our game on Thursday vs. Notre Dame.”
Westbrook started the scoring three minutes in, and then Lea VanAllen scored three minutes later.
Westbrook netted her second goal in the 19th minute, and Picco got her first goal three minutes later off a Sadie VanAllen assist.
Lea VanAllen got her second goal a minute later, and Sadie VanAllen got a goal off a Picco assist two minutes later.
Four minutes later Picco netted her 50th career goal and then five minutes later Sadie VanAllen got her second goal off a Picco assist before Picco capped her hat trick with a minute left in the half.
Waverly had 22 shots and three corner kicks, and Watkins Glen had five shots and two corner kicks. Clark had one save and Lea VanAllen had four saves. Watkins Glen had 18 saves.
