Canton runs past Sayre

CANTON — Canton’s offense hit the ground running Friday night in their homecoming game versus the visiting Sayre Redskins. The Redskins could not catch up, falling by a 30-6 count.
Canton scored three times before Sayre got on the board. The Warriors capitalized on a Redskin fumble to score first. Sayre fumbled on their own 19-yard line; the Warriors recovered. Canton made the short drive to the end zone in five plays. Quarterback Uriah Bailie rushed for a seven-yard touchdown. Later, teammate Carson Stiner capped a 39-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run. Then, Bailie connected with Joel Schoonover for a 16-yard touchdown pass. The Warriors struggled with extra point attempts. Their lead was kept to 18-0.
Sayre switched to a bigger backfield midway through the second quarter and began to move the ball consistently. They put together a 65-yard touchdown drive led by Isaiah Firestine’s 45 yards on the ground. Redskin quarterback Brayden Horton would run the ball into the end zone to give Sayre its first points of the night.
However, Canton threatened to score on their ensuing drive. Stiner returned the kickoff 40 yards to the Sayre 40-yard line. Stiner carried for nine yards on first down. On second down, he rumbled to the Redskin nine and was headed for the end zone again. However, the Redskin defense forced and recovered a fumble on the play.
The Redskins were unable to move the ball and punted after three plays. The punt was a short one and gave the Warriors with a first down at the Sayre 32-yard line. Bailie went back to work, connecting with Cooper Kitchen for a big 25-yard pass and a first and goal. Three plays later, with only seconds left in the first half, Bailie found Benjamin Knapp in the end zone and put the Warrior lead back to eighteen points, 24-6.
With the exception of Sayre’s defense and special teams, both teams struggled in the third quarter. Canton struggled to get a first down on its first two possessions. Their first punt attempt was blocked, and Sayre’s offense took over at the Canton 45-yard line. The Warriors’ second punt attempt resulted in a botched snap that was recovered by the Redskins. While the Sayre offense was the benefactor of good field position, they could not advance the ball. Neither team was able to capitalize on their opponent’s offensive woes.
As the third quarter wound down, the Warrior offense returned to form. Canton put together a 14-play, 78-yard drive that ate up almost five minutes on the clock. The drive culminated in a 10-yard touchdown run by Bailie. The Warriors were up 30-6 and the game was well into the fourth quarter. Sayre’s offensive struggles continued, and they were unable to find the end zone as time elapsed.
Redskin Coach Kevin Gorman was underwhelmed with his team’s performance.
“They (Canton) are a good football team,” he said. “That was disheartening. It was downhill momentum from the beginning. We did not play to our potential.”
Gorman said he left his players with a challenge after the game.
“You want another chance to prove yourself? You gotta win out and you gotta win a playoff game and then hopefully you’re back here (at Canton). To get there we have to take it one week at a time.”
Isaiah Firestine led Sayre’s offense with 15 carries for 70 yards. Quarterback Brayden Horton added 22 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries with 53 yards passing. His leading receivers were Ethan Miller with two receptions for 23 yards and Corbin Brown with three catches for 15 yards.
Bailie led Canton with 122 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Stiner contributed 91 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Bailie also accumulated 71 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Benjamin Knapp and Joel Schoonover received those touchdown passes for Canton.
The first step for the Redskins in Coach Gorman’s challenge for his team is Friday at Cowanesque Valley.
