WAVERLY — With Horseheads coming into town for a little Fourth of July baseball, getting a “W” wouldn’t be easy for the Waverly Little League Major All-Stars.
Easy it wasn’t, but a win was exactly what they got.
Waverly took a 3-1 lead in the third, extended it to 3-1 in the fifth and held off Horseheads for a 3-2 win.
Horseheads went up 1-0 in the first off a pair of Waverly errors.
The home side sent the top of the order to the plate in the third and took the lead for good.
Mason Apgar, who got the win on the mound, aided his cause with a base hit. Jack Pipher followed suit. He was erased from the base paths on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Colin Wheeler, who would follow Apgar across the plate.
Clinging to a 2-1 lead, Waverly saw Horseheads’ Owen Torgalski open the fifth with a walk and Trent Woodward added a base hit. Then Apgar settled in and induced an infield pop, a soft liner gobbled up by an infielder and a soft roller back to the hill for an easy toss to first for the final out of the inning.
The home side took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the inning. Apgar and Pipher worked one-out walks and advanced to second and third as opportunities arose. Then Apgar astutely raced home on a dropped third strike.
Horseheads made the home team work for the win. The first two outs came on a pop fly to third and a roller to first. Then things got dicey. Nate Ostrander worked a walk and Jonah Benjamin dropped a base hit behind first as Ostrander raced to third. During a walk to Brady Lunger, Ostrander scored. The game then ended on a roller to second.
Apgar and releiver Pipher held Horseheads to three singles — by Woodward, Zack Sands and Benjamin — and allowed six walks with five strikeouts.
Eric Lewis led Waverly’s five-hit attack with a double. Apgar, Pipher and Rylee Stotler added a single each.
Waverly will host Elmira Heights this afternoon.
