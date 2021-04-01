The opening day of the 2021 trout season is Saturday, April 3 rd statewide. This is a change wherein the season started around this date in the lower counties; and around April 15th in the central and northern counties. The trout used to open statewide some years ago on the second Saturday in April closest to the 15th .
This is just my guess, but the Covid 19 virus has changed things drastically. In 2020 the Fish Commission opened Trout season with just a few hours notice. Opening day was also in the middle of the week. With few protests, anglers commenced fishing; a wonderful outdoor respite from newly established virus ruled which included mandatory school closings as well as business shutdowns.
Anglers I spoke with were surprised but delighted to go fishing. Some streams were not stocked as heavily as in past years as no volunteers were permitted to help. I fondly remember in the l960s & 70s. Many of us would meet the trout stocking trucks steam side and assist stocking. I usually sent to Loyalsock and/or Lycoming creeks because almost all of my larger stream trout fishing was on those two streams.
I see no downside to the opening day 2021 statewide. Trout fishing for stocked trout is usually good into at least mid June each year. If you like smaller native stream fishing with some stocked fish, the angling is good into November.
One nice idea is to get a youngster started fishing. While I would much prefer the start with pan fish such bluegills, they can still learn valuable fishing tips and methods alongside an adult.
Get out and enjoy all the wonders in nature that Almighty God has given to us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.