ELK LAKE — Athens and Sayre went to Elk Lake for the Keep the Beat Meet and came back with some top-four finishes.

Jillian Shay and Kayla Hughey led the way for Sayre’s girls. Shay placed second in the 200 freestyle with a district-qualifying time of two minutes, 14.53 seconds, and was also second in the 500 free with a time of 6:16.52, her best off the year. Hughey took third in the 50 free with a time of 28.08 and in the 100 free with a time of 1:03.24, posting season-best times in each.

For Athens, Lauren Neville took fourth in both the 50 free with a time of 28.71 and the 100 free with a time of 1:03.46. In addition, Allyson Rockwell posted a 2:26.80 in the 200 free to take fourth.

Athens’ guys had a really solid day, logging two wins.

Kaden Gorsline won the diving with 156.10 points. Mason Henderson posted a time of 1:18.81 in the 100 breast to take home the gold.

The pair also teamed with Lucas Aquilio and Nate Gorsline to place third in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:05.22.

Nate Gorsline teamed with Henderson, Toscano and Zac Gowin to take second in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:46.01 and was third in the 50 free with a time of 26.07.

Henderson was second in the 200 IM with a time of 2:31.46 and Toscano added two more top four finishes. He was second in the 100 breast with a time of 1:23.13 and fourth in the 100 back with a time of 1:15.64.

Also for Athens, Gowin finished third in 200 free with a time of 2:13.00.

