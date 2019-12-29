ELK LAKE — Athens and Sayre went to Elk Lake for the Keep the Beat Meet and came back with some top-four finishes.
Jillian Shay and Kayla Hughey led the way for Sayre’s girls. Shay placed second in the 200 freestyle with a district-qualifying time of two minutes, 14.53 seconds, and was also second in the 500 free with a time of 6:16.52, her best off the year. Hughey took third in the 50 free with a time of 28.08 and in the 100 free with a time of 1:03.24, posting season-best times in each.
For Athens, Lauren Neville took fourth in both the 50 free with a time of 28.71 and the 100 free with a time of 1:03.46. In addition, Allyson Rockwell posted a 2:26.80 in the 200 free to take fourth.
Athens’ guys had a really solid day, logging two wins.
Kaden Gorsline won the diving with 156.10 points. Mason Henderson posted a time of 1:18.81 in the 100 breast to take home the gold.
The pair also teamed with Lucas Aquilio and Nate Gorsline to place third in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:05.22.
Nate Gorsline teamed with Henderson, Toscano and Zac Gowin to take second in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:46.01 and was third in the 50 free with a time of 26.07.
Henderson was second in the 200 IM with a time of 2:31.46 and Toscano added two more top four finishes. He was second in the 100 breast with a time of 1:23.13 and fourth in the 100 back with a time of 1:15.64.
Also for Athens, Gowin finished third in 200 free with a time of 2:13.00.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.