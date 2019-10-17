Tioga Passing Game

A trio of seniors has emerged in Tioga in what has been a long, but exciting journey. A year ago, the Tigers took a disappointing exit in the New York State Class D semifinals to Clymer/Sherman/Panama, but Brady Worthing, Thomas Cook, and Mason Boozer believe that their team has a new strength in the offense that they need to get to the elusive state championship game.
The seniors believe that this year’s team has an opportunity to go farther into the playoffs this season because of the passing game. Since the beginning of Tioga football, the Tigers have been a traditional ground and pound team, and has used the run game to become one of the premier Class D football programs in the state.
“Last year we relied a lot on the run game, but this year we can pass a lot more to be able to open some more things up down the field,” said Worthing, who is in his second season as the starting QB. “We worked really hard all summer on the passing game so we would be able to do it in season.”
Tioga can certainly still run the ball with sophomore Emmett Wood having 17 rushing touchdowns on 869 yards, but it seems as if there is a new energy when Worthing is able to extend plays with his legs and finish them off with a pass down the field.
It’s a combination that has been a rarity over the years in Class D. However, Worthing has has thrown 23 completions on 43 attempts and seven touchdown passes in six games to account for 333 yards through the air. The senior has also yet to throw an interception this season.
Worthing is almost already to his season totals from last year in 12 games. In 2018, he threw 29 completions on 59 attempts for a total of 478 yards. Worthing gives credit to his receivers this season who bring a lot of experience to the table. His top two targets include Boozer and Cook, while throwing touchdown passes to five different receivers this season.
“It was huge for Brady to have his arm strength improve this season. That helps a lot,” said Boozer. “We’ve been to the state playoffs before so we know what it takes to get there. We still have a lot to improve on, but we’re confident we can do it again with the guys we have this year.”
Boozer comes into week seven with 166 yards on 10 catches for two touchdowns. Cook has also recorded two touchdowns on the season with 48 yards on six catches.
If the Tigers look to get over the playoff hump this season, it will need to come from the passing game. In four playoff games last season, Tioga had just three completions on 11 attempts for 71 yards before falling to the eventual state champions.
“I think it will help a lot further down the road when we play really tough teams,” said Cook. “It will force other defenses to stay alert and give us a lot more variety, which is always an advantage.”
Worthing’s two targets also provide a balance in the passing game that compliment each other well. Boozer has the ability to beat many secondaries down the field with his speed, making him a threat on deep passing routes.
Cook’s abilities are much different, but equally as effective. Cook can easily get short yardage receptions and break them for longer runs because of his strength running down the field. This strength of his makes him one of the most dangerous tight ends in Class D.
With two weeks remaining in the regular season, Tioga is gearing up for yet another playoff run while vying for their 29th league championship in 57 years. The Tigers will have the chance to do so on Saturday when they travel to Moravia. They will then head home for their final regular season game of the season when they will take on Deposit/Hancock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.