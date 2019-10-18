MUNCY — With both teams at 4-0 in the Northern Tier League’s Division II and no more league games on either team’s regular-season docket, this IS the championship game.
This is a first as the teams usually play earlier in the season and only in 2016 did the winner (Sayre) take the title and the loser come home in second.
The Redskins are hoping that part of history repeats itself. Of course the last two times these teams have met twice in the same season it was Muncy winning the playoff game.
Sayre may have a chance to break that run in a couple weeks, but the business at hand takes precedence.
Muncy is very run-heavy on offense with Ethan Gush and Paul Pepper leading the charge. Gush has 606 yards and nine TDs on 94 carries (6.4 yards per carry) — 311 of those yards have come in the last two games against Montgomery and CMVT. Pepper has 502 yards on 100 carries (5.0 yards per carry). Combined, their 1,108 yards account for 63 percent of the team’s rushing yards.
When the Indians do go to the air, quarterback Branson Eyer will most often look for Ross Eyer. That connection has worked 12 times for 371 yards and seven TDs. Ross Eyer had one catch for a 47-yard TD in a game Branson Eyer missed. The rest of the team has 32 receptions for 388 yards, so Ross Eyer is clearly the “home run hitter” on the team.
Defensively, the Indians have not been quite as stingy as in past championship years, but have allowed fewer than 225 yards in three of their last four games.
Even though the Redskins’ passing game gets the love, Sayre has been very balanced this season. How balanced? Well, the Redskins have gained 1,365 yards on the ground and 1,340 through the air. This many games into the season, that’s a rare feat.
Sayre’s ground game begins with Isaiah Firestine, who has 684 yards and 10 TDs on 123 carries, but it doesn’t end there. Quarterback Brayden Horton runs well as do Jacob Bennett, David Northrup, Pat Casterline, Luke Horton and Zach Garrity. When Sayre’s line plays physical football and opens creases, the whole offense opens up.
Brayden Horton, who has hit 78 of 159 passes, has all but 33 of the Redskins’ passing yards (his cousin Luke was 2-for-2 for 33 yards and a touchdown against Bucktail) with 17 TDs and eight picks.
As was the case with the ground game, Horton has a number of options in the passing game. Eleven different receivers have caught passes for the Redskins this season. The most productive have been Ethan Miller, who leads in receptions with 20 for 283 yards and six TDs; Corbin Brown, who has 17 catches for 283 yards and four TDs; Zach Watkins, who has 273 yards with two TDs on 17 receptions; and Luke Horton, who has eight receptions for 203 yards and two TDs. That leaves 18 receptions for 298 yards and four TDs for the remainder of the crew.
Defensively, the Redskins have been susceptible to the run, allowing 1,409 yards. That doesn’t sound bad, but Troy went for nearly 300 yards, Towanda had 255 yards and Canton finished with 240 yards. On the other side of the coin, the Redskins have allowed 124.6 yards a game on the ground to the remaining teams on the schedule. Sayre is allowing 91 yards per game through the air, but 35 percent of that came against Wyalusing (a 41-20 win) and the Redskins do have eight interceptions on the season.
———
Sayre: (6-2, 4-0) 29-34 (6-5)
Muncy: (5-3, 4-0) 31-27 (9-4)
Last year: Sayre beat Muncy 28-14 in the regular season and Muncy topped Sayre 19-7 in the playoffs.
———
Fast facts
Sayre: The last time Sayre was 6-2 was 2016 when the Redskins finished 9-4 … In 2016, Sayre won the regular-season game and Muncy won in the playoffs … Sayre runs for 50.4 percent of its yards and passes for 49.5 percent of its yards … Against six common opponents, Sayre has scored 36 more points.
Muncy: Muncy has won eight of the last 10 meetings since 2011 … Sayre’s two wins came in 2016 and 2018 … Muncy runs for 68.6 percent of its yards and passes for 31.4 percent of its yards … Ross Eyar has 52 percent of the Indians’ receiving yards on only 29 percent of the team’s receptions … Against six common opponents, Muncy has allowed 19 fewer points.
