ATHENS – For the youngest age division in Northern Pennsylvania Little League All-stars, there seemed to be no deprivation of pitching highlights in the Gilbert-Brown tournament championship game.
The 7-8 year-old groups from Athens and RTL battled it out on the Sam Fairbanks Memorial Park diamond on Saturday and Athens used a five-run fourth inning to lift past RTL by a score of 6-1.
The Athens pitching staff started out strong as EJ Glielmi started on the mound and recorded 12 strikeouts in four innings pitched; recording a strikeout for every out for the majority of the contest.
The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the third inning when Athens’ Carter Johnson hit the first ball in play in the contest. Johnson recorded a sacrifice ground out that scored Tucker Owens for the first run of the game.
In the next inning, Athens used a slew of walks to score three quick runs. That was when Glielmi came to the plate.
He cracked a deep ball into right field that sent home Nate Wagner and Tucker Owens. That would end the inning due to the five-run-per-inning rule in the 7-8 year-old division.
RTL would score a run as Sawyer Clouse returned to home plate on walk. Two strikeouts to follow would end the game in favor of Athens for the five-run victory.
Owens led the winning team in runs as he had two of their six. Glielmi recorded a game best two RBI while Johnson added an RBI as well. Athens tallied a total of three hits while RTL had one.
Kruze Payne, Casyn Rowe, Landon Briggs and Connor Cole all scored runs in the fourth inning for Athens.
Leading the way on the mound for RTL was Parker Sands who started the game and fanned five batters. Glielmi was credited with the win for Athens.
The two teams end successful and quick All-Star seasons as Athens is crowned champions of the Gilbert-Brown Tournament. Both teams were awarded trophies for reaching the final stage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.