WAVERLY — North Penn/Mansfield’s dominance in Northern Tier League golf continued with a 6-0 sweep Wednesday at The Club at Shepard Hills, but some teams are beginning to catch up.

The Tigers recorded a 367, but the team’s normal 40-shot win was pared way down as Wellsboro finished with a 374 and Sayre had a 382.

Cowanesque Valley placed fourth with a 415, Athens was fifth with a 417, Towanda was sixth with a 418 and Wyalusing finished with a 439.

Dylan Seck led Sayre with an 89, one stroke better than Kannon VanDuzer’s 90. Zach Moore carded a 99 and Colton Watkins scored with a 104.

Cameron Sullivan paced Athens with a 96. Carter Jones wound up with a 103, Harley Sullivan had an eventful 105 and Luke Jones scored with a 113.

Local players had four birdies on the day. Harley Sullivan had two of those with a 4 on the par-5 fifth hole and a 3 on the par-4 10th hole. Cameron Sullivan had a birdie 2 on the seventh hole. The other birdie was recorded by VanDuzer, who holed out in four on the par-5 eighth hole.

The best score of the day was the 84 carded by Wellsboro’s Brock Hamblin. North Penn/Mansfield’s Ethan Weiskopff was second with an 85 with teammate Andrew Green next with an 87. Joel Heck of Cowanesque Valley had the fourth-best score with an 88, followed by Seck and VamDuzer with the fifth- and sixth-best scores.

Wellsboro’s Steve Merriman had a 93 and his teammate, Blake Hamblin had the league’s eighth-best score with a 95. Cameron Sullivan’s 96 was next with the 97 fired by NP/M’s Reece White 10th with a 97.

The league is slated to hit the links again on Sept. 29 with a match at 1 p.m. at Tioga Country Club.

