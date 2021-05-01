Dolores J. Vargo, 83 of Waverly, N.Y., died on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa.
She was born in Waverly, N.Y. on March 13, 1938 the daughter of the late Harold and Clara (Swain) DeLill.
She married the love of her life, William Vargo, on December 21, 1957. Dolores had a strong faith in the Lord. She enjoyed her flower garden, baking and spending time with her family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years and her sister Gail DeLill.
Dolores is survived by her daughter, Sheri (Ronald) Woodburn, Locke, N.Y.; her sons, Gregory (Susan) Vargo, Rochester Hills, Mich., Jeffery Vargo, Kirkland, Wash., Terry Vargo, Neversink, N.Y.; grandchildren: Ronald Woodburn, Jr., Esther Woodburn, Hannah Woodburn, Charity Woodburn, Locke, N.Y.; Wendy Woodburn, Daniel Woodburn, Agra, Okla.; Jenna (Jesse) Snodgrass, Perkins, Okla.; Jeffery (Ruth) Vargo II, Tomball, Tex.; Michelle (Jonathan) Harris, Kirkland, Wash; Danielle Vargo, Grand Rapids, Mich.; Nathan Vargo, Rochester Hills, MI; Joseph Vargo, Neversink, NY; great-grandchildren: Jeffery Vargo, III, Emma Vargo, Luke Vargo, Sadie Harris, Ryder Harris, Tyler Wilhelm, Amos Snodgrass; sister Beverly Sherman, Ariz.; brother Robert DeLill, Waverly, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hick’s Cemetery on Wyncoop Creek Road with Pastor John Talada officiating.
