Wildcats fall at NEB

LERAYSVILLE — Northeast Bradford sprinted out to a 28-18 first half lead and maintained that lead for a 59-48 Northern Tier League win over Athens.
Aaron Lane had six of Athens’ eight points in the first period but Northeast’s Lucas Crown also had six and got a lot more help to forge a 16-8 lead.
A 12-9 scoring edge for the Panthers increased Athens’ deficit to 11 points.
The Panthers pushed their lead to 46-30 before Athens launched a rally that would fall short.
Lane posted 15 of his 24 points after halftime. Mason Lister had nine points for the Wildcats.
Lucas Crown topped Northeast with 21 points and Andy Crown added 13 points.
Athens will host Wellsboro on Wednesday.
