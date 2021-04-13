Waverly fall to Notre Dame

WAVERLY — The Waverly girls soccer team tied the game late in regulation, but Notre Dame winger Emmalie Barkley scored the game winning goal in extra time leading the Crusaders to a 2-1 victory on Monday night.
“I go into every game knowing I am asking a lot out of my players to do a lot of running only having two subs,” Waverly head coach Tara Hogan said. “With all of that said, the girls fought hard the entire time and we played much better than we did last time against them.”
Waverly played against Notre Dame last Monday April 5, and the game played out in a similar fashion. Notre Dame scored early, and such as been the issue all season for the Wolverines, offense has been hard to create on a consistent basis.
At the 30 minute mark of the first half, a scramble ensued in the box, resulting in a sloppy tap in goal by Notre Dame midfielder Ava Mustico.
Notre Dame looked dominant in the first half retaining a majority of the possession, and didn’t allow a single chance from within its own box.
Waverly center back Kennedy Westbrook, and midfielder Gabby Picco did everything within their power to spark any kind of offense. Westbrook and Picco took turns going on individual runs in the attacking third with the other dropping back into the center back position.
It is a risky strategy, and does not fully maximize the potential of both players creative prowess, but in a team void of goal-scoring threat, the two provide the best chance to create shots on net.
“I encouraged the swap between Gabby and Kennedy more,” Hogan said. “The first two games we didn’t at all, but Kennedy is naturally a forward and I trust her to take the ball and move forward with it but someone has to fall back and fill her spot once she leaves.”
Hogan alluded to the fact that Notre Dame is a very sound and organized team defensively, but the one-on-one drills that are worked on in practice are not properly translating into games. Too many times Waverly works hard to win the ball back, only to kick it right back without retaining any possession.
At the center of this frustration is Addison Westbrook. Only an eighth grader, Westbrook has proven to be a dynamic offensive threat who can be counted on to get goals, however Westbrook has not had any luck in creating chances.
“I poke fun at it, but I can’t imagine how frustrated she must be and you can see it in her body language constantly chasing the ball and be shoved to the ground” Hogan said. “We have to do a better job at getting her the ball in dangerous areas but she can’t seem to catch a break.”
Waverly trailed for most of the game, but were given a lifeline with just over five minutes remaining in the game. Notre Dame was penalized for a hand-ball directly outside of the box.
Picco does not waste many free kicks, and she didn’t waste this golden opportunity finding Kennedy Westbrook right in front of the net placing the ball perfectly onto her foot and into the back of the net, sending the game into overtime.
Three minutes into overtime the stadium lights went out causing a 30 minute delay. The delay killed all of the momentum Waverly had heading into overtime, and swung the tides back in Notre Dame’s favor.
At the 2:46 mark of the first half in extra time Barkley found her self all alone in front of goal after a shot was deflected off the post, and she made the most of her chance putting the ball off the bottom of the crossbar into the back of the net sealing the win for the Crusaders.
