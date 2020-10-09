TOWANDA — The Athens volleyball team defeated Towanda 3-0 on Thursday night.
Athens won the first game 25-18, the second 25-19 and the third 25-16.
“Leah Liechty was on fire tonight,” coach Heather Hanson said. “Great to see.”
Liechty led the team in kills, with 17, and Kylee Jayne added 10 of her own.
Jayne also recorded three aces.
Ally Martin, Jenny Ryan, and Taylor Walker all had three aces as well.
Kayleigh Miller also had a dominant performance, recording 36 assists and 12 digs. She also aced two serves in the match.
Taylor Fields had 19 digs for Athens.
Despite the strong performance, Hanson said there were still challenges.
“It was deathly silent in the gym,” she said. “The girls did great dealing with it and trying their best to make noise.”
Athens has a busy schedule ahead, with seven matches in the next two weeks. Its next match will be on October 13 against Wellsboro.
