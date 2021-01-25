ATHENS — Four Athens wrestlers captured championships at the annual Jarvis Tournament on Saturday.
While it was a bit smaller field this year, there was still some strong competition with Athens, Towanda, Sayre and Williamson joining Mifflinburg and Benton in the tournament.
At 106 pounds Towanda’s JB Parker took first place and Wyatt Dacheaux of Williamson was second.
Athens’ Gavin Bradley won the title at 113, with Chase Benton of Benton second and Josh Courtney of Athens taking third.
Dylan Granahan of Benton won the 120 pound title with Brady Struble of Mifflinburg second, followed by Athens’ Mason Vanderpool.
Gabe Gramley of Mifflinburg won the title at 126 with Ethan Kolb of Benton second and Ayden Sprague of Williamson third.
Gable Strickland of Benton won the 132 pound title, followed by Nathaniel Welch of Williamson and Gavin McGrath of Athens.
Athens’ Kaden Setzer won the 138 pound title, followed by Remington Morrow of Benton and Dillon Gallagher of Towanda.
Troy Bingaman of Mifflinburg won the 145 pound title with Mason Smith of Benton taking second and Lucas Forbes of Athens finished third.
Athens’ Chris Bathgate won the 152 pound title, with Evan Johnson taking second and Joel Hultz of Williamson was third.
Karter Rude of Athens won the 160-pound title and Cody Fleming of Williamson took second and Dereck Deitz of Benton was third.
Nolan Lear of Benton won the title at 172, with Zach Stafursky of Athens second and Mason Michael of Benton taking third.
Jake Bobersky of Benton won the title at 189, followed by Towanda’s Spencer Jennings and Glen Romberger of Sayre.
Mike Sipps of Williamson won the title at 215, followed by Towanda’s Clay Watkins and Zach Poust of Benton.
Emmanuel Ulrich of Mifflinburg took first at 285, followed by Williamson’s Kade Sottolano and Alex Perez of Towanda.
