WAVERLY — In a Section IV Class sectional like no other, with teams competing in their home pools, Waverly’s boys swim team took second in the Class C field.
Chenango Forks totaled 459.5 points to run away with the title. Waverly was second with 353.5 points followed by Lansing with 268.5 points, ZGreene with 223 points and Southern Cayuga rounding out the top five with 183.5 points. Watkins Glen was sixth with 177 points and Odessa-Montour tied Susquehanna Valley for seventh with 135 points.
Oscar Williams and Jerrell Sackett paced Waverly’s effort with four wins each and Kaden Wheeler was a triple winner.
In all, Waverly won eight of 12 events, but the Blue Devils — who won just twice — took the meet on superior depth.
The three teamed with Max Pan to win the meet-opening 200 medley relay with a time of one minute, 47.35 seconds and with Ryan Clark to win the 200 free relay with a time of 1:32.31.
Williams added a win in the 200 IM with a time of 2:10.96 and tied Peter Agnotti of Southern Cayuga with a time of 59.37 for first in the 100 back.
Sacket won the freestyle sprints, taking he 50 free in 23.02 and the 100 free with a time of 51.3.
Wheeler’s third win came in the 100 fly with a time of 55.01. Wheeler also took second in the 100 breast in 1:06.12.
Also winning for Waverly was Liam Wright, who clocked in at 5:27.17 in the 500 free.
Dillon Madigan was second in the 200 free in 1:59.73, teamed with Pan, Wright and Clark to clock in at 3:42.62 for second in the 400 free relay and was sixth in the 100 fly with a time of 1:06.32.
Clark added a pair of fourth-place finishes, timing in at 2:14.25 in the 200 IM and 1:09.09 in the 100 breast and Wright was fifth in the 200 free with a time of 2:01.13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.