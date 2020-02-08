Athlete of the Month: Kayleigh Miller (Athens basketball)

ATHENS — The Lady Wildcats of Athens have been better than advertised all season and one of the main reasons for that is our Female Athlete of the Month for the month of January, Kayleigh Miller.
In leading the Wildcats to a 10-3 record in the month, Miller averaged 13.8 points per game and had 59 rebounds, 48 steals, 41 assists and 28 three-pointers in January.
“I’ve been more aggressive getting in there and getting rebounds and I’ve been practicing a lot in the offseason so that’s paying off,” she said. “In the game, I try to mix things up and give people assists.”
Among her accomplishments in the month of January was nailing her 100th varsity three-pointer. She hit the milestone at Sayre on Jan. 9 and had no idea what she had done.
“I didn’t know it at the time,” she said. “After the game, our ref came over and said ‘congratulations.’ I said, ‘for what?’ and my dad said ‘you got your 100th three.’”
She said it was better not knowing and added, “It was really exciting because when we played Wellsboro at home, all my teammates came over and gave me balloons and a ball. I wouldn’t be the player I am today without them, so it was really fun to be a part of that.”
It helps to be a coach’s kid. In this case two coaches.
Kirsten Miller was Kayleigh’s junior high coach and her dad is the varsity coach.
As always, it’s team first.
“I’d like our team to go to the finals in the showcase and just leave everything out on the court and keep working hard,” she said. “We all work together — we’re really good at that — and to make it a little farther in districts this year.
Getting to know Kayleigh Miller
Favorite school subject: Math.
Favorite pro team: None.
Favorite restaurant: Applebees.
Favorite TV Show: Magnum PI.
Favorite movie: Just Go With It.
Future plans: Major in business or finance and hopefully play basketball in college.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.