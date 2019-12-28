ATHENS — Athens’ girls basketball team jumped to an initial 7-0 lead and the Lady Wildcats’ defense was mean all game long as they rolled to a 50-26 win over Sayre in the semifinals of the Valley Christmas tournament on Friday night.
Haley Barry and Caydence Macik primed the initial charge for the Wildcats, scoring the first seven points. Kayleigh Miller and Kasidy Peterson added additional scoring once the offense was up and running. By halftime, the Wildcat lead was 34-13.
The Wildcat offense sputtered at the start of the third quarter and never regained its initial firepower.
“They went to a 2-3 zone, our shooters weren’t making shots and Sayre was rebounding the basketball,” Athens Head Coach Brian Miller explained.
Sayre held Athens to six points in the quarter.
While the Wildcat offense struggled, the defense continued to stifle Redskin attacks.
Coach Miller compared his team to an old football team that doesn’t score a lot.
“We play good defense in the half court and then our offense comes and goes,” he said.
Sayre only scored nine against the Wildcats stingy defense in the third quarter. The Redskins could not close the gap.
In the fourth quarter, Athens began to find offensive success again while the defense, as Coach Miller mentioned, held steady. The renewed scoring attacked allowed Athens to stretch the lead to a final score of 50-26.
Athens’ Macik led all scorers with 13 points. She was supported by teammates Kasidy Peterson with 11 points and Barry and Miller both finished with nine points. Emily Sutryk led Sayre’s offensive attack with 12 points.
The Wildcats advance to face Waverly in the championship game tonight at Athens High School at 6:30 p.m. Sayre will play Towanda in this afternoon’s consolation game held at Sayre High School at 2 p.m.
