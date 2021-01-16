ELMIRA — Tioga’s boys and girls bowling teams swept Edison in IAC bowling Thursday at Rossi Lanes with the boys picking up a 3-1 win and the girls rolling over an undermanned Edison team 4-0.
Tioga will play Newark Valley Tuesday in a virtual match with Tioga at Valley Bowling Center and Newark Valley at Cardinal Lanes.
Boys
Tioga 3, Edison 1
Tioga 798-716-894 2,409
Edison 734-869-685 2,238
Now 7-1 on the season, Tioga was led by Nick Slater with a 530 series that indluded a 224; Gage Card had a 507 and Rocco Fariello had a 199 as part of his 488 series.
Also for Tioga, Dylan Slater had a 463, Levi Card rolled a 406 and Reed Cook finished with a 395.
Edison’s Zack Crown had a match-best 599.
Girls
Tioga 4, Edison 0
Edison had two bowlers, so Tioga was never threatened in any of the games or for the team total.
Stil, the Tigers had some good performances led by Destini Sweet with a 395. Cassie Birney and Jamie Card posted matching 368s for Tioga, which finished with a team total of 1,700.
Also for Tioga, now 4-4 on the season, Bobbi Jo Tarbox rolled a 318 and Alex Creller finished with a 256.
