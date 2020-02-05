WAVERLY — Just 10 days ago, the Waverly boys basketball team defeated the Watkins Glen Senecas on the road by a score of 53-48. On Tuesday night, the Senecas would return the favor as they notched a five-point road win of their own to tie up the top of the IAC Large School South standings. A fourth quarter comeback was enough to earn them the 48-43 victory.
“We fought hard at the end, but we just had missed opportunities,” said Waverly Head Coach Louis Judson. “We got a lot of the looks we wanted, but we just couldn’t finish.”
The game began just as the last ended. A fast-paced physical game with the slight edge going to Waverly as they were able to hold 14-10 lead going into the second.
The second quarter started to slow down in favor of the Wolverines as they were able to feed the ball down low to senior center Scott Woodring. He was able to tack on nine second quarter points while the Senecas held their own offensively. Watkins Glen was able to hold on to a lead at the end of a half after a few steals, turning defense into offense.
Back and forth play resumed in the third quarter as the Senecas led 26-25 in the beginning of the half. This was where the physical play picked up as both teams put up 10 points in the period to keep it a one-point game heading into the fourth.
The lead would change several times before Watkins Glen would capitalize on key turnovers to jump on top in the final minute of the game. Senior Isaac McIlroy stepped up in the fourth converting on four free throws to go with eight total points in the quarter to secure the victory. McIlroy did not play the majority of the first meeting between the two teams after he committed a technical foul.
He was able to lead the Senecas with 23 points while Woodring led the Wolverines with 19 points and 15 rebounds.
After the teams split games in the regular season, a likely tie-breaker game will occur, should both teams finish out IAC play with wins. Waverly sits at 13-3 overall with a 9-2 record while Watkins Glen is currently 14-2 with an 8-2 league record.
Waverly will next travel to Edison for their final league contest on Thursday before hosting Troy and Chenango Forks before the post season. Watkins Glen will next host Newark Valley on Friday night.
“We still have a long way to go, but we’re going to have to take care of business against Edison,” said Judson. “We want to have the opportunity for the tiebreaker game, our boys will be hungry.”
JV: The Waverly JV boys basketball team was able to top Watkins Glen by a score of 62-40. Brennan Traub led the Wolverines with 17 points.
Tioga 50, Odessa-Montour 43, OT
TIOGA — It took some time for the Tigers to start rounding into shape, but the Tigers have made winning a habit of late.
Tuesday night, Sam Taylor popped for 24 points for Tioga — including eight of Tioga’s nine points in the extra session.
O-M led by one after a quarter and was up 23-16 at the half.
Tioga fell behind 35-26 after three but rallied to tie the game in regulation.
Thomas Cook added eight points for the Tigers and Gavin Godfrey netted seven points.
Paden Grover led O-M with 15 points, Derick Lewis added nine points and Devon Maloney netted eight points.
JV: Tioga won the JV game 66-46
Spencer-Van Etten 64, Edison 51
ELMIRA HEIGHTS — Panthers Junior James Sutherlin had a huge game with a triple double for S-VE to lead the way in the win.
Sutherlin scored 29 points — a run that included a 10-of-13 performace from the free throw line in the forth quarter, added 18 rebounds and 10 assists. He also had three steals and two blocks for the Panthers.
Down 9-5 after the first quarter and holding a 14-13 lead at the half, S-VE posted a 21-point third quarter and held Edison to five.
Up 35-18, the Panthers hit 17 of 21 free throws down the stretch to overcome an Edison comeback bid that saw the home team put 33 points on the board in the period.
Marcus Brock, who was 4-for-5 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, finished with 15 points for S-VE, Matt Merrick added 12 points and Matt Byrne had 11 boards.
S-VE will host Tioga at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.