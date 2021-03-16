Tomasso leaves an everlasting mark on Waverly

Throughout the course of high school girls basketball history in the Valley, there has been no shortage of all-time greats to play in local gyms. Many went on to achieve milestones, leading their teams to deep playoff runs, or maybe even having the same success at a high level in college.
You would not have to go very far down the list to find Sidney Tomasso’s name.
The senior competed in her final game of her career as a Waverly Wolverine on Saturday, March 6 with a home loss to Elmira — completing a year that ended with an 11-2 record and a 4-1 record against Class AA teams.
In her final high school game, she played against the city where her knowledge of the game of basketball took off, competing for the Elmira Fusion in the AAU circuits for the last few years.
After playing on the varsity team since seventh grade, Tomasso finishes her career at the top of many statistical categories. Some of those include first all-time in games played, three-point field goals made, and most points per game in an individual season with 24.2.
Despite the numerical achievements, Tomasso believes that her longest lasting memories of the team will come from this season and how the team rallied together with her one last time.
“I was so thankful that we got to play this year,” said Tomasso. “Going into this year I really didn’t think we were going to have a season. I was just grateful we were able to get a few games in, even though it was crazy playing three of four games a week.”
Among the top memories with her former and current teammates, Tomasso highlighted this season’s record-tying performance against Owego at the top of the list along with joining the 1,000-point club and hitting a long three-pointer in front of a packed house in a sectional game against Chenango Forks in her eighth-grade season.
“My shots were definitely falling that night which was a really nice feeling to do that in a gym like Owego’s where some of our seasons have been cut short there,” said the fourth all-time leading scorer in Waverly’s program. “Our ball movement as a team was really great, I could not have scored that many if it weren’t for my teammates and of course Coach Kelly.”
“If I had known that she tied the record at 42 at the time, then I would have had her scored 50,” said Head Coach Brian Kelly jokingly.
After scoring 1,337 points in her time at Waverly, she’s ready to turn the page to a new chapter in life. Starting next fall, she will be attending Division III St. John Fisher college to study business and of course play basketball for the Cardinals, a team that has had their fair share of success in the last few years.
Tomasso says that her decision didn’t necessarily come from a basketball standpoint, as academic programs played a huge part in her commitment.
“They have a great business program, and the campus is just so beautiful,” said Tomasso. “I had a few Division II offers, but none of those schools really offer as much as Fisher does.”
This season she was also a part of another record. In 2021, the Wolverines scored more points per game than any other team at the school in the past. That speaks to the style of play that Waverly runs, a fast-paced transition game that lives and dies by the full-court press.
In this regard, St. John Fisher seems like the perfect fit in style of play for the incoming freshman guard. Head Coach Melissa Kuberka’s fast-paced team plays with many guards on the court at the same time. A strategy that has proved to be successful recently as the Cardinals earned a bid to the NCAA tournament a season ago.
“Coach Kuberka was always telling me how they play and it’s really similar to Coach Kelly’s style,” said the St. John Fisher bound guard. “I think I’ll fit in well there so I’m very excited.”
Growing up playing with her siblings, older sister Alex Tomasso and younger brother Joey Tomasso, she learned to tune out the outside noise at a young age. Something she will certainly have to bring with her when playing in the college ranks. Both siblings were and currently are high profile athletes in their own right.
Her older sister Alex plays Division I golf at Merrimack College while Joey Tomasso has been the starting quarterback for the Waverly football team since his eighth-grade season.
“When I was younger that outside noise was kind of a lot to take in, especially when we would get to sectionals and not be able to finish the deal,” Tomasso said. “Being able to beat these big schools this year was a really nice feeling that we were finally getting credit from these bigger schools.”
That same way of thinking has been what has molded her to be a player in the Waverly girls basketball program that will not soon be forgotten.
“She’s been someone that you want your own kids to model,” said Bob Kelly. “If we could mold her and just keep producing someone like that, it would be incredible. She has been just an absolute pleasure to be around as a leader and I’m really going to miss her.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.