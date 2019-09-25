Lady Wildcats drop five-set match to Towanda

ATHENS — The Athens volleyball squad forced a deciding fifth set, but the host Wildcats would come up short as Towanda left with a 3-2 victory on Tuesday.
Athens won the first set 25-18 but would drop the next two — 25-14, 25-14 — before winning the fourth set 25-15.
“(We) played to not make mistakes and to not lose, which caused us to make mistakes and lose,” said Athens coach Heather Hanson. “(We will) learn from this loss. No team is going to give us a win. We have to be aggressive, loud and fight the whole match. I have a feeling this made everyone very hungry for a win.”
Haley Barry led the way for Athens with 16 points, 13 digs and three kills. Kayleigh Miller dished out 29 assists and added eight points and seven digs, and Taylor Field finished with 22 digs and six points.
“Haley Barry fought hard tonight with digs and serves,” said Hanson. “Kayleigh Miller gave our hitters a ton of opportunities.”
The Wildcats would also get seven kills, six points and three digs from Kylie Jayne, and Cassidy Stackpole added eight digs, six points and six kills.
Sayre 3, Williamson 2
TIOGA JUNCTION — The Lady Redskins came away with a hard-fought victory in a back-and-forth match on Tuesday.
Sayre won the first set 25-17 before Williamson took the second set 25-18. The Redskins bounced back with a 26-24 win, but the host Warriors took the fourth set 30-28.
Sayre, which responded with a 15-11 victory in the final set, was led by Julia Boyle with 18 points, eight kills and three digs.
Lexi Post added 12 points and nine digs for the Redskins, who got 13 assists from Alison Post and 10 assists from Ellie Boyle. Gabby Randall added 10 kills and Erika Wells finished with five kills in the win.
Waverly 3, Edison 2
WAVERLY — The Lady Wolverines won the first two sets, but would drop the next two before winning the fifth and deciding game on Monday.
Waverly won the first two sets 25-19, 25-19. Edison took the next two by scores of 25-23 and 25-15. The Wolverines rebounded in the fifth set with a 25-15 victory.
Chloe Croft led Waverly with 23 assists, 16 points, 11 digs and four aces. Adrianah Clinton added 12 points, seven aces, seven kills and six aces, while Morgan Adams chipped in 11 points, five aces and five kills and Maddy Goodwin had 10 points, 10 digs and five kills.
Waverly would also get 22 digs, eight kills and four blocks from Paige Lewis and Sidney Tomasso added nine points, including four aces.
JV: Edison won the junior varsity match 2-1.
The junior Wolverines were led by Kennedy Herriman with 13 points, seven aces and five digs.
Tioga 3, Spencer-Van Etten 0
SPENCER — The visiting Lady Tigers won the sets 25-20, 25-11, 25-16 to complete the sweep on Monday.
Giovanna Rossi powered Tioga with 13 kills and three blocks in the win.
Tioga would also get 11 service points, nine assists, seven digs, six kills and five aces from Chloe Bellis, and Katelyn Perry added 12 assists and 10 points in the win.
